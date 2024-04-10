Modified On Apr 10, 2024 05:02 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta

Hyundai says sunroof-equipped variants accounted for 71 percent of these total bookings

Hyundai launched the facelifted Creta in India in January 2024.

Its bookings were opened in early January; the 2024 model got 50,000 bookings within a month since launch.

Variants with connected car tech account for 52 percent of the total bookings.

The SUV nameplate recently achieved over 10 lakh sales in India alone till date.

Hyundai offers the Creta with three powertrains: two petrol and one diesel.

The SUV is priced from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Bookings for the facelifted Hyundai Creta started on January 2, and now the compact SUV has bagged over 1 lakh orders. To jog your memory, the SUV had crossed the 50,000-bookings mark within a month of going on sale.

Sunroof Variants Most Popular

As per Hyundai, 71 percent of the total bookings were for the variants with a sunroof (panoramic unit). The carmaker offers this comfort feature from the mid-spec S(O) variant of the compact SUV. Hyundai has also revealed that 52 percent of the total bookings belong to the SUV’s variants having connected car tech. You can have the connected tech on the new Creta’s higher-spec SX, SX Tech, and SX(O) trims.

Hyundai Creta: A Brief Overview

The second-gen Hyundai Creta was introduced in India in March 2020 and it was given a midlife refresh in January 2024. Hyundai recently divulged that the SUV moniker has achieved over 10 lakh sales on our shores till date.

It is packed with creature comforts such as dual digital displays (10.25-inch each for instrumentation and infotainment), ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, and dual-zone climate control. Its safety net includes six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Related: Watch: 2024 Hyundai Creta Variants Explained: Which One Should You Pick?

Hyundai offers the 2024 Creta with three powertrain choices:

Specification 1.5-litre N/A Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

*DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission

More recently, the carmaker also launched the first-ever Creta N Line – a sportier-looking iteration of the SUV – with only the turbocharged petrol engine. Additionally, it gets the choice of both 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT transmissions.

Price Range And Rivals

The Hyundai Creta is priced from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It goes up against the likes of the Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.

Also Check Out: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Now Available In A New Titan Grey Exterior Paint Option

Read More on : Creta on road price