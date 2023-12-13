Modified On Dec 13, 2023 04:44 PM By Ansh for Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover’s first electric SUV is now in its prototype testing stage with an official teaser showcasing its water wading abilities

Image of ICE Range Rover used for reference

Will be underpinned by JLR’s flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture platform.

It will have a water wading capacity of 850 mm.

Performance will be similar to a Range Rover with a V8 engine.

Expected to be launched in 2024 with a price premium over the ICE version.

The topic of EVs has become rather common, but it’s important to remember that most conversations around electric cars for most brands are still about future products that are yet to make their market debut. For some, like Land Rover, customers are still awaiting the first EVs. But now, with the all-electric Range Rover confirmed for 2024, the luxury carmaker has now opened the official waitlist for the same.

What To Expect

It is not going to be an all-new standalone product. We can expect it to have a similar design as the ICE (internal combustion engine) Range Rover with some minor EV-specific tweaks. From the teaser shared by the carmaker, the overall shape of the electric Range Rover seems to be the same as its ICE version, and EV-specific elements can be seen around the charging port and on the alloy wheels. It can also get an “EV” badging on the rear.

Land Rover has stated that the performance of the electric Range Rover will be similar to that of a V8 Range Rover, like the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that makes 615 PS and 750 Nm which is offered in the SV variant. This engine also allows the luxury SUV to do the 0-100 kmph run in just 4.6 seconds. So, we can expect similar performance figures from the electric Range Rover. It is also expected to come with multiple battery pack options, but four-wheel-drive will likely be standard.

The carmaker has also revealed that its electric luxury SUV will have a water wading capacity of 850 mm at 50 kmph, it will get over-the-air (OTA) software updates, range extending technology, and an 800 V architecture for ultra fast-charging compatibility, similar to that of the Porsche Taycan and Kia EV6.

It will be built on the carmaker’s flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture, which also underpins the mild and plug-in hybrid Range Rover SUVs. Currently, the Range Rover electric is undergoing testing in extreme conditions with temperatures ranging from -40 degrees Celsius to 50 degrees Celsius.

When To Expect

Land Rover has not announced the debut date of the electric Range Rover, but it is due to be unveiled sometime next year. Also, given the popularity of the Range Rover in India, the carmaker should bring its electric counterpart in the country soon after the global debut, although deliveries are unlikely to begin before 2025. Once launched here, it will carry a premium over its ICE version and will be a rival to the BMW iX, Audi Q8 e-Tron, and the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.

