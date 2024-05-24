Modified On May 24, 2024 04:55 PM By Samarth for Land Rover Range Rover

Prices for select variants have come down drastically, with the biggest savings of over Rs 50 lakh on the Range Rover Autobiography LWD with the petrol engine

Range Rover Autobiography (petrol) and Dynamic HSE (diesel), both with long wheelbase, to be assembled in India.

Range Rover Sport Dynamic SE (petrol and diesel) local assembly starts.

These Range Rover products use the 3-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines.

Prices cut down massively, highest being Rs 56 lakh on the Autobiography Variant.

Deliveries to commence from today for Range Rover, while Range Rover Sport will begin from August 16th.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the parent company of automotive luxury brand Range Rover, has announced local assembly for the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport SUVs in India to meet the increased demand from Indian buyers. JLR primarily manufactures its SUVs in Solihull, UK, but for the first time, production for its flagship offerings will now take place outside the UK, significantly reducing the waiting period for these SUVs in India. The ‘Made-in-India’ Range Rover SUVs will cater exclusively to domestic demand, while global demand will continue to be fulfilled by the UK plant.

Massive Price Cuts

It is important to note that only certain variants of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport are being locally assembled in India for now. With this step towards localisation, Indian buyers can enjoy significant savings on the purchase price for these luxury SUVs, detailed below:

Model Previous prices New prices Difference Range Rover Sport 3.0 L Petrol Dynamic SE Rs 1.69 crore Rs 1.40 crore Rs 29 lakh Range Rover Sport 3.0 L Diesel Dynamic SE Rs 1.69 crore Rs 1.40 crore Rs 29 lakh Range Rover 3.0 L Petrol Autobiography LWB* Rs 3.16 crore Rs 2.60 crore Rs 56 lakh Range Rover 3.0 L Diesel HSE LWB* Rs 2.81 crore Rs 2.36 crore Rs 45 lakh

*Long Wheelbase

All prices are ex-showroom

The biggest savings are for buyers of the mid-spec petrol-powered Range Rover LWB, while only the entry-level Range Rover Sport variants are getting the benefit of localisation.

Powertrains

The localised variants of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport will be offered with the same 3-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines, specifications of which are detailed below:

Model Range Rover Petrol Autobiography LWB/ Range Rover Sport Petrol Dynamic SE Range Rover Diesel Dynamic HSE LWB/ Range Rover Sport Diesel Dynamic SE Engine 3-litre turbo-petrol 3-litre Power 400 PS 310 PS Torque 550 Nm 700 Nm

These engines come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel-drive as standard. The other engine option for select variants of these Range Rover SUVs is a 4.4-litre V8 turbo-petrol unit which is not going to be localised for India.

High Demand From India

During the current financial year, the demand for Range Rover SUVs has skyrocketed by 160 percent, which is one of the main reasons behind this strategic move. Since 2011, JLR has been producing some vehicles in India in collaboration with Tata Motors. To date, 10 JLR cars have been assembled at the Chakan plant in Pune, which included the likes of the Range Rover Velar and Range Rover Evoque as well. This step will not only make these SUVs more affordable, but also significantly reduce the waiting period as well.

Deliveries of the locally assembled Range Rover will start from today itself, while those for the Range Rover Sport will start from August 16, 2024.

Upcoming SUVs

Currently, Land Rover Range Rover's lineup in India comprises the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar, and Range Rover Evoque. Additionally, Range Rover is in the process of developing a fully electric SUV, set to be unveiled by the end of 2024, with an all-electric Range Rover Sport slated for launch in 2025 and will be manufactured in the UK plant only.

