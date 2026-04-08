Hyundai Verna Facelift HX 6 vs HX 6 Plus: Find Out If You Should Upgrade To The Plus Variant

The recently launched Hyundai Verna facelift was introduced with a tweaked exterior design, some new features and familiar powertrain options. With the update, Hyundai now offers the Verna in six trims: HX 2, HX 4, HX 6, HX 6 Plus, HX 8, and HX 10.

While the HX 6 already feels quite premium and well-equipped, the HX 6 Plus builds on it by adding more comfort-focused and upmarket features. So, should you stick with the already well-rounded HX 6, or stretch your budget for the HX 6 Plus? Let’s take a closer look:

Hyundai Verna HX 6 vs HX 6 Plus: Price

Variant Manual Automatic Hyundai Verna HX 6 Rs 13.19 lakh Rs 14.4 lakh Hyundai Verna HX 6 Plus Rs 13.81 lakh Rs 15.02 lakh

As seen above, there is a price difference of around Rs 1.2 lakh between the manual and automatic variants. Between the variants, the HX 6 Plus commands a premium of up to Rs 62,000. Let’s see what it brings to the table for the extra money:

Hyundai Verna HX 6 vs HX 6+: Exterior

On the outside, both variants look identical and are already quite premium, with most of the design elements that you get in the Verna.

Both the HX 6 and HX 6 Plus come equipped with dual LED projector headlights and LED DRLs that are connected to give the sedan a wider appearance. You get a black grille and the updated bumper that was introduced with the facelift.

In profile, both variants sit on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and you also get chrome door handles for a sophisticated look. Lower variants come with smaller wheels and body-coloured door handles.

At the rear, both the mid-spec variants get connected LED tail lamps, a rear spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna. You also get a silver finish on the bumper.

Overall, both HX 6 and HX 6 Plus look premium and similar to higher-spec HX 8 and HX 10 trims.

Hyundai Verna HX 6 vs HX 6 Plus: Interior

Inside the cabin, both trims share the same layout and black-and-beige theme; however, the HX 6 Plus clearly feels more premium.

The HX 6 comes with fabric upholstery, while the HX 6 Plus enhances the experience with leatherette seat upholstery. Both variants get leatherette padding on the steering wheel and gear knob.

To make the cabin feel airy, you also get a sunroof. Moreover, both these variants come with rear sunshades, ample storage spaces, charging ports, and armrests. You get the new Hyundai Morse code steering wheel with both these variants.

HX 8 and HX 10 variants also come with the option of an all-black cabin with the more potent 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Do you need leather seats? This would be the only question that you need to ask yourself if you are confused between the HX 6 and HX 6 Plus. While you can get leather seats fitted from aftermarket sources, the original fit and finish from Hyundai would always feel better.

Hyundai Verna HX 6 vs HX 6 Plus: Features

Both variants are already well-equipped, but the HX 6 Plus adds a few important upgrades.

The HX 6 comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, cruise control, automatic climate control, steering-mounted audio controls, six speakers, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, a single-pane sunroof, and a smart opening boot.

The HX 6 Plus builds on this by offering ventilated front seats and an 8-speaker Bose sound system. Both variants miss out on the larger displays, powered front seats, connected car tech, and a memory function for the driver's seat.

Want to know which variant gets what features? Head over to this story.

Hyundai Verna HX 6 vs HX 6 Plus: Safety

Safety remains identical between both variants, with no major differences.

Both the HX 6 and HX 6 Plus come equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, hill start assist, front and rear parking sensors, rear parking camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and an auto-dimming IRVM.

Both variants miss out on more high-end features like a 360-degree camera, ADAS, electronic parking brake, and an extra airbag.

No compromise: You do not miss out on any safety features by choosing the HX 6 over the HX 6 Plus.

Hyundai Verna HX 6 vs HX 6 Plus: Powertrain

The HX 6 and HX 6 Plus variants are offered solely with the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. The engine can be paired with both manual and automatic options. Here’s a closer look at the specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre NA petrol engine Power 115 PS Torque 144 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual, CVT

CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

The HX 8 and HX 10 variants also come with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which makes more power and torque. To check out its details and the variant-wise powertrain options, head over to this report.

CarDekho Says

The HX 6 variant of the Hyundai Verna already ticks most of the right boxes for a mid-spec sedan. It comes well-loaded with essential comfort, convenience, and safety features, making it a strong value-for-money option for buyers who don’t want to stretch their budget too much.

However, for around Rs 60,000 more, you can get the HX 6 Plus, which adds a few key upgrades like leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system. While these additions do enhance the overall cabin experience and make the car feel more premium, they are largely comfort-focused rather than essential.

If you’re someone who values added comfort and a more upmarket in-cabin feel, or want a car for long-term use, then the HX 6 Plus justifies its premium. However, if you’re looking for the best balance between price and features, the HX 6 remains the smarter pick as it doesn’t miss out on any critical equipment. If you want an in-depth look at the HX 6 Plus variant, head over to this story.

Which variant would you pick? Let us know in the comments section below.

Image Source HX6

Image Source HX6 Plus