Hyundai Verna Facelift HX 6 Plus Vs HX 8: Find Out Which Variant Offers Better Value

The Hyundai Verna facelift comes with a tweaked exterior and interior, as well as a refreshed variant lineup. Out of all the variants, the HX 6 Plus and HX 8 sit right in the sweet spot of the range. While the HX 6 Plus already packs a strong set of comfort and convenience features, the HX 8 takes things further with added premium touches. However, not every buyer will be willing to pay the premium for the added features.

So, should you stick with the well-equipped HX 6 Plus or stretch your budget for the more premium HX 8? Let’s take a closer look:

Hyundai Verna HX 6 Plus Vs HX 8: Price

Variant 1.5-litre NA petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Manual CVT Manual DCT Hyundai Verna HX 6 Plus Rs 13.81 lakh 15.02 lakh - - Hyundai Verna HX 8 Rs 14.88 lakh Rs 16.09 lakh Rs 16.28 lakh Rs 17.62 lakh

As you can see above, the HX 8 comes with both NA petrol and turbo-petrol engines, while the HX 6 Plus is powered by the NA petrol only.

There is a price difference of up to Rs 1.07 lakh for the NA petrol manual and CVT options.

Is it worth spending about Rs 1 lakh extra? Let’s find out.

Hyundai Verna HX 6 Plus Vs HX 8: Exterior

On the outside, both variants look almost identical and look very similar, especially if you compare the NA petrol variants. Up front, both variants come with dual LED projector headlights and LED DRLs that are connected by an LED light bar. You get a black grille and a new bumper with both these variants.

Coming to the profile, you get chrome door handles and 16-inch alloy wheels for both trims. The alloy wheels get a dark grey finish if you go with the 1.5-litre turbo engine, available with the HX 8. The more potent engine option also gets red brake callipers for a sportier effect.

At the rear, both variants get connected LED taillamps, Verna badging, and a shark-fin antenna for a premium effect. Both variants also get a rear spoiler to round off the overall look. Fancy taking a closer look at the HX 8? Check out this story.

Minimal Differences: Visually, there’s hardly anything to separate the two, so upgrading won’t make a noticeable difference to the looks, unless you go for the turbo-petrol engine.

Hyundai Verna HX 6 Plus Vs HX 8: Interior

Step inside, and both variants offer a modern and premium cabin layout. However, the HX 8 takes things up a notch with a few additions.

The HX 6 Plus already feels quite plush with leatherette upholstery and a black and beige interior theme that looks premium and sophisticated. With both these variants, you also get leatherette padding on the steering wheel and gear knob. Moreover, a single-pane sunroof is offered, which makes the cabin feel airy.

Both these variants also get armrests with ample storage spaces, and you also get silver accents across the dashboard for a premium effect and contrast. Both variants also get the new flat-bottom steering wheel with the ‘morse-code’ Hyundai logo. That being said, let’s move on to the features section, where the HX 8 adds some features over the HX 6 Plus.

Hyundai Verna HX 6 Plus Vs HX 8: Features

The HX 6 Plus is well-equipped with features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, automatic climate control, a single-pane sunroof, and a wireless phone charger. It also gets push-button start/stop, cruise control, ambient lighting, and a powered tailgate.

However, the HX 8 adds a more premium feel with an 8-way powered driver seat with memory function and rain-sensing wipers. It also gets a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and connected car features. If you want to take a look at the variant-wise features of these variants, head over to this report.

You can also check out our comparison between the HX 6 and HX 6 Plus variants in this report.

Hyundai Verna HX 6 Plus Vs HX 8: Safety

Safety is where the HX 8 takes a giant leap forward. Both variants get features like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat anchors, rear view camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and front and rear parking sensors.

The HX 8’s turbo-petrol configuration additionally gives you features like all-wheel disc brakes, a dashcam and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold(DCT only), level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and all-wheel disc brakes.

Both variants miss out on a 360-degree camera that you only get with the HX 10.

Added safety: The added safety of the HX 8 is ideal for those who drive more on highways and are looking for advanced safety features.

Hyundai Verna HX 6 Plus Vs HX 8: Powertrain

As mentioned above, the HX 8 also comes with a more powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, in addition to the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill. Here’s a look at the specifications of both these engines and their transmission options:

Engine 1.5-litre NA petrol engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 160 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual/ CVT 6-speed manual/ 7-speed DCT

DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

CarDekho Says

The Hyundai Verna HX 6 Plus already makes a strong case for itself as a value-for-money pick in the lineup. It covers all the essentials and offers premium touches like leatherette upholstery, a sunroof, and even ambient lighting. For most buyers, it delivers a comfortable and feature-rich experience without stretching the budget too much.

The HX 8, however, feels like a more complete and advanced package, especially in the safety department. The addition of a more powerful turbo-petrol engine, ADAS, an electronic parking brake, and features like a powered driver seat with memory and rain-sensing wipers elevate both convenience and safety. It’s clearly aimed at buyers who want a more tech-loaded and performance-oriented sedan. It is also for buyers who are seeking a long-term ownership experience and don’t mind spending around a lakh more.

Overall, the HX 8 is worth the upgrade, but the HX 6 Plus does the job if you are looking for a value-for-money trim. If you want to take a closer look at the HX 6 Plus, head over to this report.

Image Source HX 6 Plus

Image Source HX 8