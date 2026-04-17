Hyundai Verna Facelift HX 8 Vs HX 10: Should You Upgrade To The Top-spec Trim?

The Hyundai Verna facelift is now available in a revised variant lineup, with the HX 8 and HX 10 sitting at the top of the range. While both variants come packed with features and offer a premium experience, the HX 10 adds a few extras over the HX 8. However, in most cases, the extra niceties might not be required, and the HX 8 might be enough for you.

So, should you stick with the HX 8 or stretch your budget for the top-spec HX 10? Let’s take a closer look:

Hyundai Verna HX 8 Vs HX 10: Price

Variant 1.5-litre NA petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Manual CVT Manual DCT Hyundai Verna HX 8 Rs 14.88 lakh Rs 16.09 lakh Rs 16.28 lakh Rs 17.62 lakh Hyundai Verna HX 10 - Rs 17.15 lakh - Rs 18.25 lakh

All prices ex-showroom, pan-India

As seen above, there is a price difference of around a lakh for the CVT variants, and around Rs 60,000 for the DCT variants. If you only want a manual, then you have no option but to go for the HX 8 variant. In this report, you can check out the variant-wise prices of the Verna.

Let’s see what the HX 10 brings to the table for the extra money:

Hyundai Verna HX 8 Vs HX 10: Exterior

On the outside, both variants look identical and carry the same design elements.

Both HX 8 and HX 10 come with dual LED projector headlights and LED DRLs connected by an LED strip. You get the updated black grille along with the tweaked bumper.

In profile, both variants get 16-inch alloy wheels (dark grey for the 1.5 turbo engine) and chrome door handles for a premium appeal. Do note that with the more potent petrol mill, you also get red brake callipers for a sportier effect.

At the rear, both variants get LED tail lamps, a rear spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna, all of which accentuate its road presence. The lighting setup features a connected strip to make the sedan look wide, and you also get Verna lettering at the back. With the facelift, Hyundai has also updated the rear bumper design, which comes with a silver appliqué for contrast.

A similar affair: The exterior styling of both these variants looks identical, so you won’t be gaining any advantage here if you are planning to upgrade.

Hyundai Verna HX 8 Vs HX 10: Interior

Inside the cabin, both variants offer a premium experience with similar layouts and materials.

You get leatherette upholstery, a dual-tone interior theme (or black with red accents in turbo variants), and a modern dashboard design. You get leatherette padding on the steering wheel & gear knob for a premium feel, and a sunroof to make the cabin feel airy.

Across both variants, you get adjustable headrests, a sliding front armrest, rear sunshades, multiple cup holders, and charging ports. You get the updated flat-bottom steering wheel with the new Morse code Hyundai logo.

The HX 10 comes with a fully digital driver display, which complements the infotainment screen in the centre. Let’s take a look at the features section, where the HX 10 adds a few feel-good features.

Hyundai Verna HX 8 Vs HX 10: Features

Both variants are feature-loaded and come with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, connected car tech, cruise control, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system. You also get features like automatic climate control, keyless entry, powered and ventilated seats, ambient lighting, and a sunroof.

The HX 10 mainly builds on the HX 8 by adding a few extra feel-good features like a 4-way powered co-driver seat and a 10.25-inch digital driver display, which shows more information and gives the interior a more premium look.

You can check out the variant-wise features of the Verna in this story.

Hyundai Verna HX 8 Vs HX 10: Safety

Safety is one such department where the HX 10 stands out. It is the only variant in the Verna’s lineup to come with 7 airbags and a 360-degree camera.

Features shared with the HX 8 include ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, and hill start assist. Both variants also get an electronic parking brake with auto hold, all-wheel disc brakes, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The ADAS advantage: The Verna is one of the few sedans in the segment to get ADAS, and both HX 8 and HX 10 get this feature.

Hyundai Verna HX 8 Vs HX 10: Powertrain

Both variants of the Verna come with two petrol engine options. As mentioned above, you get only automatic options with the HX 10, and both manual and automatic options with the HX 10. Let’s check out the specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre NA petrol engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 160 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual/ CVT 6-speed manual/ 7-speed DCT

CarDekho Says

DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

The Hyundai Verna HX 8 already feels like a complete package, offering a premium design, a feature-loaded cabin, and all the essentials you would expect from a modern sedan in this segment. For most buyers, it strikes the right balance between price and equipment, and also offers multiple powertrain options, including manuals.

The HX 10, on the other hand, is more of a “feel-good upgrade” rather than a necessity. The additions like the fully digital driver display, powered co-driver seat, 360-degree camera, and an extra airbag do enhance the overall experience, particularly from a safety and tech perspective.

We recommend that you upgrade to the HX 10 only if you are planning to buy the 1.5 turbo DCT powertrain, as the price premium is not a lot in this case. However, if you are looking at the NA petrol engine, then paying a lakh extra for the HX 10 does not seem justified. Overall, the HX 8 appears to be the smarter pick.

Want to take a closer look at the HX 8 variant? Head over to this story. Also, you can check out the facelifted Verna’s accessories in this report.

Which variant would you pick? Let us know in the comments section below.