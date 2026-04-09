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    2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift Exterior And Interior Accessories Detailed With Prices

    Want to give a personal touch to your Verna? Check out these official exterior and interior accessories that you can buy

    Published On Apr 09, 2026 10:43 AM By Yashein

    3.8K Views
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    Hyundai Verna

    The Hyundai Verna, with the facelifted version, continues to impress buyers with its modern design, feature-rich cabin and potent petrol engine options. Whichever variant you choose, accessories can help take things a step further by offering customization and personalization to your car. Hyundai offers a comprehensive list of genuine accessories that allow you to personalise your sedan while maintaining quality and fitment standards.

    These accessories not only enhance the Verna’s visual appeal but also improve comfort and practicality. So if you’re planning to buy one, here’s a detailed look at all the exterior and interior accessories you can opt for:

    Hyundai Verna Facelift: Exterior Accessories

    Here is the detailed exterior accessory list offered by Hyundai with the Verna:

    Accessory

    Price 

    ORVM cover garnish - chrome

    Rs 1,944

    Side fender garnish 

    Rs 924

    ORVM cover garnish - black

    Rs 1,725

    Tail lamp garnish 

    Rs 1,263

    Body side moulding 

    Rs 3,777

    Door visors 

    Rs 2,916 

    These are all the exterior accessories available with the Hyundai Verna. Now, let’s check out all the interior accessories offered for the sedan:

    Hyundai Verna Facelift: Interior Accessories

    A quick look at all the interior accessories available with the Verna: 

    Accessory

    Price 

    Cushion 

    Rs 1,481

    Headrest cushion 

    Rs 1,203

    3D boot mat 

    Rs 2,129

    3D mat 

    Rs 3,148

    Designer mats

    Rs 2,222

    Carpet mat 

    Rs 3,676

    Dual-layer mat 

    Rs 6,666

    Multiple seat cover options (Beige, black and dual-tone options)

    Up to Rs 9,259

    Please note that all Hyundai seat covers are compatible with airbags. 

    Now, let’s check out the additional accessories that include electronic accessories. 

    Additional accessories

    Price 

    Dashcam

    Rs 15,499

    Speakers 

    From Rs 3,490 to Rs 14,790 

    Amplifiers 

    From Rs 7,990 to Rs 19,990

    Subwoofer

    From Rs 4,490 to Rs 11,740

    Reverse parking camera 

    Rs 2,450 

     If these weren’t enough, you also get accessories like a premium key chain, boot organizer, charging cable, humidifier, vacuum cleaner, idols of different gods, tyre inflator, tissue box, duster and a car care kit. Head over to this link to check out every accessory in detail.  

    Hyundai Verna Features And Powertrain

    The Hyundai Verna gets a plethora of features, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (via adapter), a 10.25-inch digital driver display, ventilated front seats, an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, a 4-way powered front passenger seat, and a single-pane electric sunroof.

    Hyundai Verna Facelift 

    Other features include multi-colour ambient lighting, memory function for the driver seat, powered tailgate, rear sunshades, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, a wireless phone charger, and connected car tech.

    Safety features include seven airbags, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor, electronic stability control (ESC), all-wheel disc brakes, front and rear parking sensors, electronic parking brake with auto hold, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and an in-built dashcam.

    Hyundai Verna Facelift 

    Powertrain options include: 

     

    Hyundai Verna 

    Engine

    1.5-litre NA petrol engine 

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    Power 

    115 PS

    160 PS

    Torque

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT, CVT

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
    MT- Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

    Price And Rivals

    The Hyundai Verna is priced from Rs 10.98 lakh to Rs 18.25 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with other mid-size sedans such as the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus. If you are considering the Verna, then here’s our detailed launch report taking you through every detail of the sedan.

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