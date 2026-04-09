2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift Exterior And Interior Accessories Detailed With Prices

The Hyundai Verna, with the facelifted version, continues to impress buyers with its modern design, feature-rich cabin and potent petrol engine options. Whichever variant you choose, accessories can help take things a step further by offering customization and personalization to your car. Hyundai offers a comprehensive list of genuine accessories that allow you to personalise your sedan while maintaining quality and fitment standards.

These accessories not only enhance the Verna’s visual appeal but also improve comfort and practicality. So if you’re planning to buy one, here’s a detailed look at all the exterior and interior accessories you can opt for:

Hyundai Verna Facelift: Exterior Accessories

Here is the detailed exterior accessory list offered by Hyundai with the Verna:

Accessory Price ORVM cover garnish - chrome Rs 1,944 Side fender garnish Rs 924 ORVM cover garnish - black Rs 1,725 Tail lamp garnish Rs 1,263 Body side moulding Rs 3,777 Door visors Rs 2,916

These are all the exterior accessories available with the Hyundai Verna. Now, let’s check out all the interior accessories offered for the sedan:

Hyundai Verna Facelift: Interior Accessories

A quick look at all the interior accessories available with the Verna:

Accessory Price Cushion Rs 1,481 Headrest cushion Rs 1,203 3D boot mat Rs 2,129 3D mat Rs 3,148 Designer mats Rs 2,222 Carpet mat Rs 3,676 Dual-layer mat Rs 6,666 Multiple seat cover options (Beige, black and dual-tone options) Up to Rs 9,259

Please note that all Hyundai seat covers are compatible with airbags.

Now, let’s check out the additional accessories that include electronic accessories.

Additional accessories Price Dashcam Rs 15,499 Speakers From Rs 3,490 to Rs 14,790 Amplifiers From Rs 7,990 to Rs 19,990 Subwoofer From Rs 4,490 to Rs 11,740 Reverse parking camera Rs 2,450

If these weren’t enough, you also get accessories like a premium key chain, boot organizer, charging cable, humidifier, vacuum cleaner, idols of different gods, tyre inflator, tissue box, duster and a car care kit. Head over to this link to check out every accessory in detail.

Hyundai Verna Features And Powertrain

The Hyundai Verna gets a plethora of features, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (via adapter), a 10.25-inch digital driver display, ventilated front seats, an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, a 4-way powered front passenger seat, and a single-pane electric sunroof.

Other features include multi-colour ambient lighting, memory function for the driver seat, powered tailgate, rear sunshades, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, a wireless phone charger, and connected car tech.

Safety features include seven airbags, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor, electronic stability control (ESC), all-wheel disc brakes, front and rear parking sensors, electronic parking brake with auto hold, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and an in-built dashcam.

Powertrain options include:

Hyundai Verna Engine 1.5-litre NA petrol engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 160 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

Price And Rivals

MT- Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

The Hyundai Verna is priced from Rs 10.98 lakh to Rs 18.25 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with other mid-size sedans such as the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus. If you are considering the Verna, then here’s our detailed launch report taking you through every detail of the sedan.