Hyundai India Organises Nationwide Monsoon Service Camp Starting Today

Modified On Jun 26, 2024 03:31 PM By Samarth for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The monsoon camp offers Hyundai customers savings on spare parts replacement, labor charges, and protective coatings

Hyundai Monsoon Camp

  • Starting June 26, Hyundai’s monsoon service camp is active till July 5.

  • Customers can avail complementary 50-point check-up for their cars.

  • Get 10 percent off on select spare parts, also save up to 15 percent on select protective coatings.

  • Owners can also avail benefits of up to 10 percent on labour cost.

With the monsoon upon us, various automakers have started monsoon service camps as a preventive maintenance of their cars for the rainy season. Hyundai has also introduced a monsoon special camp, offering a complimentary 50-point check-up, along with discounts on spare parts, labour costs, and protective coatings/cleaning services. Here are more details about the camp.

More Details

Hyundai Creta ADAS radar in the front bumper

Beginning from June 26, this camp will be active till July 5, 2024. During this camp, customers can take their Hyundai cars to the nearest service centers for a complimentary 50-point check-up. Along with this, it is also offering multiple discounts as follows:

Services offered during monsoon camp 

Discount

Spare Parts Replacement

  • Brake pad & Brake shoe

  • Headlamp/Tail lamp/Indicator/Bulb 

  • Wiper Blade

10 percent

Labour Charges

  • Cowl panel cleaning

  • Sunroof lubrication

  • Mechanical Labour (on availing PMS*)

10 percent

Protective Coatings/Cleaning

  • Windscreen treatment

  • Engine cleaning/Dressing

  • Under body (anti-rust) coating 

  • Interior & Exterior Beautification

15 percent

*PMS: Periodic Maintenance Service

Also Read:  Hyundai CNG Cars To Get Hy-CNG Duo Branding In India

Hyundai India Products

Hyundai Verna Turbo Manual
Hyundai Ioniq 5

Currently, Hyundai offers a diverse range of products in the Indian market, including the Grand i10 Nios, Exter, i20, Aura, Venue, Creta, Verna, Alcazar, and Tucson. Its EV lineup is now down to just one model following the discontinuation of the Kona Electric recently. The price range of Hyundai cars starts from Rs 5.92 lakh and goes up to Rs 46.05 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

