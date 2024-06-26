Hyundai India Organises Nationwide Monsoon Service Camp Starting Today

Modified On Jun 26, 2024 03:31 PM By Samarth for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The monsoon camp offers Hyundai customers savings on spare parts replacement, labor charges, and protective coatings

Starting June 26, Hyundai’s monsoon service camp is active till July 5.

Customers can avail complementary 50-point check-up for their cars.

Get 10 percent off on select spare parts, also save up to 15 percent on select protective coatings.

Owners can also avail benefits of up to 10 percent on labour cost.

With the monsoon upon us, various automakers have started monsoon service camps as a preventive maintenance of their cars for the rainy season. Hyundai has also introduced a monsoon special camp, offering a complimentary 50-point check-up, along with discounts on spare parts, labour costs, and protective coatings/cleaning services. Here are more details about the camp.

Beginning from June 26, this camp will be active till July 5, 2024. During this camp, customers can take their Hyundai cars to the nearest service centers for a complimentary 50-point check-up. Along with this, it is also offering multiple discounts as follows:

Services offered during monsoon camp Discount Spare Parts Replacement Brake pad & Brake shoe

Headlamp/Tail lamp/Indicator/Bulb

Wiper Blade 10 percent Labour Charges Cowl panel cleaning

Sunroof lubrication

Mechanical Labour (on availing PMS*) 10 percent Protective Coatings/Cleaning Windscreen treatment

Engine cleaning/Dressing

Under body (anti-rust) coating

Interior & Exterior Beautification 15 percent

*PMS: Periodic Maintenance Service

Hyundai India Products

Currently, Hyundai offers a diverse range of products in the Indian market, including the Grand i10 Nios, Exter, i20, Aura, Venue, Creta, Verna, Alcazar, and Tucson. Its EV lineup is now down to just one model following the discontinuation of the Kona Electric recently. The price range of Hyundai cars starts from Rs 5.92 lakh and goes up to Rs 46.05 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

