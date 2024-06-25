Hyundai Kona Electric Dropped From Indian Website

Modified On Jun 25, 2024 04:12 PM By Dipan for Hyundai Kona

The Hyundai Kona Electric was one of the first long-range EVs in India

The Hyundai Kona Electric was Hyundai’s first electric offering in India.

It wasn’t given any major overhaul in the Indian market, apart from small updates.

The Kona Electric used a 39.2 kWh battery pack and had an ARAI-claimed range of 452 km.

The remaining stocks of the EV are carrying discounts up to Rs 3 lakh this June 2024.

The Hyundai Kona Electric has been removed from the carmaker's Indian website, effectively ending its existence. The Kona EV, the Korean manufacturer's first EV offering in India, was launched in India in 2019. Nearing the end of its life cycle, the Hyundai Kona Electric came in a single ‘Premium’ trim and was priced at Rs 23.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The Hyundai Kona Electric was available for almost five years and had received no significant updates since its introduction. Of late, it was also one of Hyundai's slow-selling models, with the carmaker even rolling out huge discounts on its pending inventory for almost a year now.

Hyundai Kona EV: An Overview

The India-spec Hyundai Kona Electric was equipped with a 39.2 kWh battery pack that powered an electric motor mounted on the front axle, producing 136 PS and 395 Nm. It had an ARAI-rated range of 452 km.

In terms of features, it included a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, sunroof, auto AC with rear vents, wireless phone charging, ventilated and heated front seats, cruise control, and a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support. The safety net comprised of six airbags (as standard), all-wheel disc brakes, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Its prime rivals were the MG ZS EV and the BYD Atto 3. The Hyundai EV also served as a premium alternative to the Mahindra XUV400 and Tata Nexon EV.

While the second-generation Kona Electric is already on sale in international markets, it’s yet to be confirmed if Hyundai plans to bring it to India. Following the axing of Kona Electric, Hyundai India's EV portfolio only includes the Ioniq 5.

Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai recently announced the launch timeline of its upcoming Creta EV. This EV is expected to cost around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be the next localised electric offering from the Korean carmaker in India. We had previously spotted a test mule of the upcoming Creta EV, which revealed its overall design and allowed us to peek inside its interiors.

