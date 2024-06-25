Modified On Jun 25, 2024 06:13 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Hy-CNG Duo branding could also be hinting at the introduction of twin-cylinder CNG technology to Hyundai's lineup of CNG cars

The twin cylinder technology allows for usable boot space in a CNG car.

The Hy-CNG Duo will likely also be the branding for upcoming CNG cars from Hyundai.

Hyundai currently sells three CNG cars in India: Grand i10 Nios, Aura, and Exter

The CNG segment in India’s automotive landscape is on the rise, not only for its relatively lower running costs than petrol or diesel powertrains, but also as a greener alternative. Maruti and Tata are already actively involved with a sizable chunk of the market, and now Hyundai has also decided to intensify its focus on the CNG market in India. The Korean automaker has filed a trademark for its CNG cars in India, branded as 'Hy-CNG Duo' technology.

Could It Get Twin Cylinder Technology?

As the name suggests, the Hy-CNG Duo can be more than just a branding. It could potentially feature twin-cylinder technology, currently exclusive to Tata's CNG cars. In this system, the single CNG cylinder is divided into two smaller cylinders and placed under the boot bed, repositioning the spare wheel to the underside. This arrangement allows for usable boot space in a CNG car.

Another CNG technology where Tata has taken the lead is the choice of an automatic transmission. But it is too early to speculate if Hyundai will introduce this option to their CNG lineup anytime soon.

CNG Cars Offered By Hyundai

Hyundai currently sells three CNG cars in India: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai Aura, and Hyundai Exter. All three are powered by a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine which makes 69 PS and 95 Nm on the greener fuel which only comes paired to a 5-speed manual transmission.

In future, Hyundai might possibly also expand its CNG portofolio to cars like Hyundai i20 and Hyundai Venue, rivaling the CNG variants of the Tata Altroz and Tata Nexon respectively.

Hyundai’s Future Plans In India

At present, Hyundai has a portfolio of 11 models in India, which includes Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20, Exter, Venue, Creta, Alcazar, Verna, Tucson, and Ioniq 5. The Creta got a major facelift at the start of the year and the Hyundai Alcazar will soon receive a midlife update, and you can click here to know more about the 2024 Alcazar.

