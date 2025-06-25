All
    Hyundai India Kicks Off Nationwide Monsoon Service Camp With Free Check-up And Special Discounts Till July 20, 2025

    Modified On Jun 25, 2025 07:00 PM By Bikramjit

    Besides free inspection and discounts on several parts and labour, Hyundai is offering up to a 35 percent discount on extended warranty 

    • The Monsoon Service Camp is underway and will be valid till July 20, 2025.

    • The service includes a 70-point free vehicle inspection.

    • The carmaker is offering a 10 percent discount on several wear-and-tear parts.

    • A 15 percent discount on labour and value-added services is also provided.

    Hyundai India has announced a special ‘Monsoon Service Camp’ for its customers across the country. The camp is being held from June 25 to July 20, 2025, at all Hyundai service centres, and it includes free inspections, service and other special benefits. It is intended to encourage customers to take preventive care of their cars during the ongoing rainy season. If you’re curious what exactly is being offered under this scheme, we’ve detailed it below.

    More About The Hyundai Monsoon Camp 2025

    Hyundai Monsoon Service Camp

    • Hyundai technicians will carry out a free 70-point vehicle health check-up, which includes inspecting brakes, tyres, lights, battery, wipers, the underbody, and all key electrical parts to ensure your car is safe to drive in wet conditions.

    • A 35 percent discount is offered on extended warranty in this period.

    • Hyundai is offering a 15 percent discount on mechanical labour charges for regular maintenance work, interior and exterior cleaning services, and underbody anti-rust coating to protect your car from moisture and corrosion.

    • You can also get 10 percent off on parts that typically wear out faster during the monsoon, like brake pads, clutch components, suspension parts, headlamps, tail lamps, bulbs, and wiper blades.

    • In addition, Hyundai will give a 10 percent off on labour charges for specific services like cowl panel cleaning and sunroof lubrication.

    Hyundai India Portfolio

    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai currently has 12 ICE-powered cars and 2 Electric vehicles (EVs) across several segments in its India lineup. We have listed the models and their prices below:

    Model

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Hatchbacks

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 8.62 lakh

    Hyundai i20

    Rs 7.04 lakh to Rs 11.25 lakh

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 12.56 lakh

    Sedans

    Hyundai Aura

    Rs 6.54 lakh to Rs 9.11 lakh

    Hyundai Verna

    Rs 11.07 lakh to Rs 17.55 lakh

    SUVs

    Hyundai Exter

    Rs 6.20 lakh to Rs 10.50 lakh

    Hyundai Venue

    Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.62 lakh

    Hyundai Venue N Line

    Rs 12.15 lakh to Rs 13.97 lakh

    Hyundai Creta

    Rs 11.11 lakh to Rs 20.42 lakh

    Hyundai Creta N Line

    Rs 16.93 lakh to Rs 20.56 lakh

    Hyundai Alcazar

    Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.70 lakh

    Hyundai Tucson

    Rs 29.27 lakh to Rs 36.04 lakh

    EVs

    Hyundai Creta Electric

    Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 24.38 lakh

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Rs 46.05 lakh

    *All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

