Hyundai India Kicks Off Nationwide Monsoon Service Camp With Free Check-up And Special Discounts Till July 20, 2025
Modified On Jun 25, 2025 07:00 PM By Bikramjit
Besides free inspection and discounts on several parts and labour, Hyundai is offering up to a 35 percent discount on extended warranty
The Monsoon Service Camp is underway and will be valid till July 20, 2025.
The service includes a 70-point free vehicle inspection.
The carmaker is offering a 10 percent discount on several wear-and-tear parts.
A 15 percent discount on labour and value-added services is also provided.
Hyundai India has announced a special ‘Monsoon Service Camp’ for its customers across the country. The camp is being held from June 25 to July 20, 2025, at all Hyundai service centres, and it includes free inspections, service and other special benefits. It is intended to encourage customers to take preventive care of their cars during the ongoing rainy season. If you’re curious what exactly is being offered under this scheme, we’ve detailed it below.
More About The Hyundai Monsoon Camp 2025
Hyundai technicians will carry out a free 70-point vehicle health check-up, which includes inspecting brakes, tyres, lights, battery, wipers, the underbody, and all key electrical parts to ensure your car is safe to drive in wet conditions.
A 35 percent discount is offered on extended warranty in this period.
Hyundai is offering a 15 percent discount on mechanical labour charges for regular maintenance work, interior and exterior cleaning services, and underbody anti-rust coating to protect your car from moisture and corrosion.
You can also get 10 percent off on parts that typically wear out faster during the monsoon, like brake pads, clutch components, suspension parts, headlamps, tail lamps, bulbs, and wiper blades.
In addition, Hyundai will give a 10 percent off on labour charges for specific services like cowl panel cleaning and sunroof lubrication.
Hyundai India Portfolio
Hyundai currently has 12 ICE-powered cars and 2 Electric vehicles (EVs) across several segments in its India lineup. We have listed the models and their prices below:
|
Model
|
Price (ex-showroom)
|
Hatchbacks
|
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
|
Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 8.62 lakh
|
Hyundai i20
|
Rs 7.04 lakh to Rs 11.25 lakh
|
Hyundai i20 N Line
|
Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 12.56 lakh
|
Sedans
|
Hyundai Aura
|
Rs 6.54 lakh to Rs 9.11 lakh
|
Hyundai Verna
|
Rs 11.07 lakh to Rs 17.55 lakh
|
SUVs
|
Hyundai Exter
|
Rs 6.20 lakh to Rs 10.50 lakh
|
Hyundai Venue
|
Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.62 lakh
|
Hyundai Venue N Line
|
Rs 12.15 lakh to Rs 13.97 lakh
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Rs 11.11 lakh to Rs 20.42 lakh
|
Hyundai Creta N Line
|
Rs 16.93 lakh to Rs 20.56 lakh
|
Hyundai Alcazar
|
Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.70 lakh
|
Hyundai Tucson
|
Rs 29.27 lakh to Rs 36.04 lakh
|
EVs
|
Hyundai Creta Electric
|
Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 24.38 lakh
|
Hyundai Ioniq 5
|
Rs 46.05 lakh
*All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India
