Hyundai Creta And Maruti Victoris Were The Most Sought-After Compact SUVs In October 2025 - Can The New 2025 Tata Sierra Challenge These Two?

The Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate and Tata Curvv were the only ones in the segment to witness a dip in monthly sales

The compact SUV segment is one of the most sought-after categories for Indian buyers, and it’s about to get even more interesting with the 2025 Tata Sierra set to arrive on November 25. While the Hyundai Creta has long maintained its monopoly in this space, the October 2025 sales suggest that the newcomer, the Maruti Victoris, is ready to challenge the Creta’s leadership.

The entire segment witnessed a 40 percent month-on-month (MoM) growth, with about 20,000 more SUVs sold compared to September 2025. Here’s how every car in this segment performed:

Model October 2025 September 2025 MoM Growth (%) Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Creta 18381 18861 -2.54 27.06 41.33 -14.27 16558 Maruti Victoris 13496 4261 217 — — — — Toyota Hyryder 11555 7608 51.87 17.01 11.27 5.74 7533 Maruti Grand Vitara 10409 5698 82.67 15.32 17.37 -2.05 6166 Kia Seltos 7130 5816 22.59 10.49 14.9 -4.41 5659 Honda Elevate 2186 2199 -0.59 3.21 2.27 0.94 1548 Volkswagen Taigun 1560 1114 40.03 2.29 2.8 -0.51 1149 Tata Curvv 1432 1566 -8.55 2.1 7.64 -5.54 2258 Skoda Kushaq 1219 769 58.51 1.79 1.9 -0.11 780 Citroen Aircross 227 59 284.74 0.33 0 0.33 37 Citroen Basalt 217 210 3.33 0.31 0.16 0.15 128 MG Astor 102 90 13.33 0.15 0.32 -0.17 100 Total 67914 48251 40.75

Key Takeaways

Hyundai Creta remained the segment leader, despite a slight 2.5 percent drop in its monthly sales in October 2025. The carmaker sold over 18000 units of the Creta (Creta Electric and Creta N Line) during the month.

Unlike the multiple iterations of the Creta, the new Maruti Victoris is being sold only in an ICE version, and it has shown a 217 percent surge in sales in October 2025, with well over 13000 units sold. The Victoris already outsold its sibling Grand Vitara and settled in the second position and it will be interesting to see if it can take away the long-held top spot from the Creta in the coming months.

Toyota Hyryder, the rebadged version of Grand Vitara, had over 11000 units sold in October 2025, where its monthly sales increased by over 3900 units, resulting in a 52 percent month-on-month (MoM) growth.

Maruti Grand Vitara jumped up the order in the fourth position, overtaking the Seltos, with over 10,000 unit sales. It registered an 82 percent improvement in its MoM sales in October 2025 compared to last September.

Kia Seltos recorded a decent growth in monthly sales by over 22 percent. The Korean carmaker sold over 7000 units of the Seltos in October 2025, though it slipped down a spot as the Grand Vitara overtook it. The next-generation of the Seltos which is expected to arrive in India in 2026 is now set to make its global debut this December.

Honda Elevate stayed stable with over 2000 units sold, recording a marginal drop of less than one percent, hence sticking to its sixth place.

Volkswagen Taigun improved its ranking by overtaking the Curvv, with over 1500 units sold in October 2025. Its MoM sales resulted in a roughly 40 percent jump from September 2025.

Tata Curvv saw a soft dip in its sales of around 9 percent, settling at over 1400 units, causing it to drop one spot compared to September. Do note that this figure accounts for both the Curvv and Curvv EV.

Skoda has delivered over 1200 units of the Kushaq in October 2025, gaining close to 59 percent in monthly sales. Do note that you cannot purchase the Kushaq in its red colour now, as the brand has discontinued the same including the Kushaq and two other models.

Citroen Aircross had the highest growth in the segment in October 2025. It seems that buyers appreciated the recent update that has been done to the SUV as the carmaker posted a 285 percent gain by managing to sell over 200 units during the month, compared to its 59 unit sales in September 2025. On the other hand, Citroen Basalt stayed consistent with a little over 200 units sold, growing mildly by about three percent in monthly sales.