All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    Hyundai Creta And Maruti Victoris Were The Most Sought-After Compact SUVs In October 2025 - Can The New 2025 Tata Sierra Challenge These Two?

    Modified On Nov 17, 2025 06:12 PM By Bikramjit

    12.4K Views
    • Write a comment

    The Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate and Tata Curvv were the only ones in the segment to witness a dip in monthly sales

    Compact SUV sales October 2025

    The compact SUV segment is one of the most sought-after categories for Indian buyers, and it’s about to get even more interesting with the 2025 Tata Sierra set to arrive on November 25. While the Hyundai Creta has long maintained its monopoly in this space, the October 2025 sales suggest that the newcomer, the Maruti Victoris, is ready to challenge the Creta’s leadership. 

    The entire segment witnessed a 40 percent month-on-month (MoM) growth, with about 20,000 more SUVs sold compared to September 2025. Here’s how every car in this segment performed:

    Model

    October 2025

    September 2025

    MoM Growth (%)

    Market share current(%)

    Market share (% last year)

    YoY mkt share (%)

    Average sales (6 months)

    Hyundai Creta

    18381

    18861

    -2.54

    27.06

    41.33

    -14.27

    16558

    Maruti Victoris

    13496

    4261

    217

    Toyota Hyryder

    11555

    7608

    51.87

    17.01

    11.27

    5.74

    7533

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    10409

    5698

    82.67

    15.32

    17.37

    -2.05

    6166

    Kia Seltos

    7130

    5816

    22.59

    10.49

    14.9

    -4.41

    5659

    Honda Elevate

    2186

    2199

    -0.59

    3.21

    2.27

    0.94

    1548

    Volkswagen Taigun

    1560

    1114

    40.03

    2.29

    2.8

    -0.51

    1149

    Tata Curvv

    1432

    1566

    -8.55

    2.1

    7.64

    -5.54

    2258

    Skoda Kushaq

    1219

    769

    58.51

    1.79

    1.9

    -0.11

    780

    Citroen Aircross

    227

    59

    284.74

    0.33

    0

    0.33

    37

    Citroen Basalt

    217

    210

    3.33

    0.31

    0.16

    0.15

    128

    MG Astor

    102

    90

    13.33

    0.15

    0.32

    -0.17

    100

    Total

    67914

    48251

    40.75

    		        

    Key Takeaways

    Hyundai Creta Electric

    • Hyundai Creta remained the segment leader, despite a slight 2.5 percent drop in its monthly sales in October 2025. The carmaker sold over 18000 units of the Creta (Creta Electric and Creta N Line) during the month.

    Maruti Victoris

    • Unlike the multiple iterations of the Creta, the new Maruti Victoris is being sold only in an ICE version, and it has shown a 217 percent surge in sales in October 2025, with well over 13000 units sold. The Victoris already outsold its sibling Grand Vitara and settled in the second position and it will be interesting to see if it can take away the long-held top spot from the Creta in the coming months.

    Toyota Hyryder 

    • Toyota Hyryder, the rebadged version of Grand Vitara, had over 11000 units sold in October 2025, where its monthly sales increased by over 3900 units, resulting in a 52 percent month-on-month (MoM) growth.

    • Maruti Grand Vitara jumped up the order in the fourth position, overtaking the Seltos, with over 10,000 unit sales. It registered an 82 percent improvement in its MoM sales in October 2025 compared to last September.

    Kia Seltos

    • Kia Seltos recorded a decent growth in monthly sales by over 22 percent. The Korean carmaker sold over 7000 units of the Seltos in October 2025, though it slipped down a spot as the Grand Vitara overtook it. The next-generation of the Seltos which is expected to arrive in India in 2026 is now set to make its global debut this December.

    Honda Elevate

    • Honda Elevate stayed stable with over 2000 units sold, recording a marginal drop of less than one percent, hence sticking to its sixth place.

    • Volkswagen Taigun improved its ranking by overtaking the Curvv, with over 1500 units sold in October 2025. Its MoM sales resulted in a roughly 40 percent jump from September 2025.

    Tata Curvv front three quarters

    • Tata Curvv saw a soft dip in its sales of around 9 percent, settling at over 1400 units, causing it to drop one spot compared to September. Do note that this figure accounts for both the Curvv and Curvv EV.

    • Skoda has delivered over 1200 units of the Kushaq in October 2025, gaining close to 59 percent in monthly sales. Do note that you cannot purchase the Kushaq in its red colour now, as the brand has discontinued the same including the Kushaq and two other models.

    Citroen Aircross X

    • Citroen Aircross had the highest growth in the segment in October 2025. It seems that buyers appreciated the recent update that has been done to the SUV as the carmaker posted a 285 percent gain by managing to sell over 200 units during the month, compared to its 59 unit sales in September 2025. On the other hand, Citroen Basalt stayed consistent with a little over 200 units sold, growing mildly by about three percent in monthly sales.

    MG Astor

    • MG Astor remained at the bottom despite a slight increase in its MoM sales. MG could only sell just over 100 units of the SUV in October 2025.

    Was this article helpful ?

    3 out of 3 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Maruti Grand Vitara

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Hyundai Creta And Maruti Victoris Were The Most Sought-After Compact SUVs In October 2025 - Can The New 2025 Tata Sierra Challenge These Two?
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience