Hyundai Creta N Line Entry-level Variant Discontinued

Hyundai India has discontinued the N8 trim of the Creta N Line, and it has been delisted from their website. Previously, the Creta N Line was available in two variants: N8 and N10, with the former serving as a slightly more affordable version of the sportier avatar of the Creta. Now, it can only be had in a single fully equipped variant. Here are its prices and details below:

Hyundai Creta N Line: Current Lineup

The prices of the Creta N Line variant on sale are as follows:

Variants Price (ex-showroom) N10 MT Rs 19.03 lakh N10 DCT Rs 19.95 lakh

*You need to pay an additional Rs 14,500 for dual-tone

The N8 variant was priced at Rs 17.83 lakh (ex-showroom), which was Rs 1.20 lakh cheaper than the N10 trim.

The Creta N Line is basically the Creta focused on spirited driving. And to carry that identity, it brings plenty of cosmetic differentiators like red brake callipers, red highlights on the body, dual exhaust tips, and an all-black cabin with sporty detailing, along with chassis and steering tweaks that make it feel more engaging behind the wheel. Let’s take a look at its features and specifications next.

Hyundai Creta N Line: Features & Safety

In terms of features, the Creta N Line comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, dual-zone auto AC, rear window sunshade, cruise control and connected car tech.

And for safety, the Creta N Line comes with six airbags, electronic stability control, all wheel discbrakes, a tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, front and rear parking sensors, a reverse parking camera and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

What Did The N8 Miss? The N8 missed a few features, such as the dual 10.25-inch displays, ventilated front seats, Bose sound system, dual camera dash cam and ADAS suite, which are offered in the N10 variant.

Hyundai Creta N Line: Powertrain

The Creta N Line is offered with a single turbo-petrol engine option, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre four-cylinder TGDi turbo petrol Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT Power 160 PS Torque 253 Nm

DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission

Rivals

Considering its driver-focused character, the Hyundai Creta N Line can be considered a direct rival against the Skoda Kushaq Facelift, Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster and Tata Sierra, all of which are also offered with turbo petrol engines.

Representative images of Creta N-Line N10 used