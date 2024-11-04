Here Are Ten Affordable Cars In India With 6 Airbags As Standard

Published On Nov 04, 2024 08:01 AM By CarDekho for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The list is mainly dominated by Hyundai cars, but it also includes some models from Maruti, Nissan and Kia

A few years ago, six airbags were only available in premium and expensive cars in the market. But today, safety is one of the top priorities for many Indian car buyers. Thanks to the efforts of the Indian government to make cars safer, automakers are now offering features like six airbags as standard in their newer models.

With that being said, here are the ten most affordable cars in India that come with six airbags as standard.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Price: Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 8.56 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai is one of the mass-market carmakers in India that offers six airbags as standard across all its models, including its entry-level offering, the Grand i10 Nios. Priced from Rs 5.92 lakh (ex-showroom), the base-spec Grand i10 Nios Era comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and 3-point seatbelts for all passengers.

Higher-specced variants of Grand i10 Nios also get safety equipment like a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a reversing camera.

Nissan Magnite

Price: Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

The facelifted Nissan Magnite was launched in October 2024 and it now comes with six airbags as standard. It is now the most affordable sub-4m SUV in India to offer this feature. Other safety features on board the 2024 Magnite include a 360-degree camera, TPMS, and a reversing camera.

Hyundai Exter

Price: Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 10.43 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Hyundai Exter was one of the few cars to get six airbags as standard right from the time of launch. Its base-spec EX trim also comes with ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and 3-point seatbelts for all passengers. Higher-spec variants also feature a TPMS, dual-camera dashcam, and a rear parking camera.

2024 Maruti Swift

Price: Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom)

In May 2024, the Maruti Swift was launched in the fourth-generation avatar. With the generation upgrade, the hatchback, among other feature additions, got six airbags as standard. Other safety features include ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and a reversing camera with sensors.

Hyundai Aura

Price: Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.05 lakh (ex-showroom)

The sedan counterpart of the Grand i10 Nios, the Hyundai Aura also gets six airbags across all variants. Previously, it was offered with four airbags as standard, with six airbags available only in the top-spec trim. It also gets other safety features such as hill start assist, TPMS, ISOFIX child seat mounts and 3-point seatbelt for all passengers.

Hyundai i20

Price: Rs 7.04 lakh to Rs 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom)

Price (i20 N Line): Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 12.52 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai's premium hatchback, the i20, is also offered with six airbags as standard. Even the sportier version of the i20, called the i20 N Line, gets six airbags across all variants. Like the other offerings from the carmaker, the hatchback duo additionally gets hill start assist, TPMS, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and 3-point seatbelts for all passengers.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Price: Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

The XUV 3XO is the only Mahindra SUV on this list that comes with six airbags as standard, with a starting price tag of under Rs 10 lakh. Higher-spec variants of the XUV 3XO also get advanced safety tech like advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which offers features such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and autonomous emergency braking.

Hyundai Venue

Price: Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.53 lakh (ex-showroom)

Price (Venue N Line): Rs 12.08 lakh to Rs 13.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

One of the prime rivals of the Mahindra XUV 3XO, the Hyundai Venue, is also offered with six airbags across all variants. The Venue also gets Level-1 ADAS features such as lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning, and high beam assist. While it misses out on a 360-degree camera, its safety net includes equipment like TPMS, hill assist control, and a rear parking camera with sensors. The same set of safety equipment is provided with the Venue’s sportier version, the Venue N Line.

Kia Sonet

Price: Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.77 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Venue's sibling, the Kia Sonet, also gets six airbags as standard. Unlike the Venue, the Sonet features a 360-degree camera along with Level-1 ADAS. Other safety features include hill start assist, front and rear parking sensors, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, and TPMS.

Tata Nexon

Price: Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Tata Nexon takes the last spot on this list to come with six airbags as standard. Like its aforementioned rivals, it doesn’t have ADAS but features front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and TPMS.

Which other models would you want to see be a part of this list? Let us know in the comments.

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India

Read More on : Hyundai Grand i10 Nios AMT