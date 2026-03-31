Here Are All The Cars Launched And Revealed In March 2026

The Indian car market saw a steady mix of new launches and updates in March, covering both mass-market and premium segments. These included the return of a popular compact SUV to updates for existing models and the introduction of new luxury offerings, there was a good spread across categories. Here’s a look at all the cars launched in India in March.

New Renault Duster (Launch)

Price: Rs 10.49 lakh to 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Renault reintroduced the Duster in India, bringing back a familiar nameplate with a completely updated package. The new Duster features a more rugged design, with squared-off styling, chunky body cladding, and a more modern overall look.

Inside, the 2026 Duster gets a new cabin layout with a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver’s display, and a modern feature set. This includes wireless Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, a 360-degree camera, and multiple drive modes.

Engine options include a 1-litre and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol choices, paired with manual and automatic transmission options, and a 1.8-litre strong hybrid engine option. Tap here to know more about the new-gen Renault Duster

2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift (Launch)

Price: Rs 10.69 lakh to 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Skoda updated the Kushaq with a facelift that focuses on small design changes and added features. The exterior gets minor tweaks such as revised lighting elements, updated bumpers, and new alloy wheel designs, while the overall design remains familiar.

On the inside, the Kushaq continues with a similar cabin layout but now gets additional features to improve convenience and usability. It comes equipped with an updated infotainment system, a larger 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, massaging seats for rear-seat passengers, and ventilated front seats. Safety features include six airbags as standard, rain sensing wipers, tyre pressure monitoring system, and a 360-degree camera system with rear parking sensors.

The Kushaq facelift continues to be offered with the same 115 PS 1-litre and 150 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine options. However, the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine now gets a new 8-speed automatic transmission. To know more about the Kushaq facelift, check out our earlier report.

2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift (Launch)

Price: Rs 5.80 lakh to 9.57 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai introduced the facelifted Exter with small design updates and a revised variant lineup. The changes include new exterior paint options, updated interior colour themes, and slight styling tweaks to keep the micro-SUV fresh.

Key features include a single-pane sunroof, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 4-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, wireless phone charger, and 4-speaker sound system. Safety features include six airbags as standard, tyre pressure monitoring system, reverse parking camera with sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The 2026 Exter continues with its existing 1.2-litre petrol engine, along with a factory-fitted CNG option, catering to buyers looking for a more affordable powertrain option. To know more about the Exter facelift, check out our launch report.

2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift (Launch)

Price: Rs 10.98 lakh to 18.25 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai launched the updated Verna, with prices starting from Rs 10.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The update mainly focuses on enhancing the feature list and revising the variant lineup, while the exterior design and overall cabin layout remain largely unchanged.

Exterior changes include an updated headlamp cluster, while carrying forward the sporty design. On the inside, the Verna continues to offer a well-equipped cabin. It comes equipped with features such as dual integrated 10.25-inch screens for infotainment and digital driver's display, powered driver and front-passenger seat, ventilated front-row seats, ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, and a single-pane sunroof.

On the safety front, the 2026 Verna gets level-2 ADAS, six airbags, a 360-degree camera system, blind spot monitor, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

In terms of engine options, the 2026 Verna remains unchanged. It continues with the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine choices, paired with manual and automatic transmission options. Know more about the new Verna in this story.

Lexus ES (Launch)

Price: Rs 89.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Lexus launched the eighth-gen ES sedan in India, continuing its focus on comfort and refinement. The sedan retains its elegant exterior design while receiving major updates to its interior.

Inside, the ES now offers a more premium-looking cabin with features such as a 14-inch infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated seats, and a Mark Levinson surround sound system. The emphasis remains on providing a smooth and comfortable experience, especially for rear-seat occupants. This includes features like boss mode (which allows the rear passenger to adjust the front passenger seat) and seat recline with an ottoman function.

Lexus has currently revealed the powertrain specifications of the 550e variant, which comes equipped with a 75 kWh battery pack paired with dual electric motors producing 343 PS and 438 Nm, delivering a claimed range of 580 km. Check out this story to know more about the ES.

Audi SQ8 (Launch)

Price: Rs 1.78 crore (ex-showroom)

Audi launched the SQ8, positioning it as the performance-focused version of the standard Q8. It sits below the RSQ8, offering a sportier design along with a 4-litre V8 engine.

In terms of design, the SQ8 gets a more aggressive look with a large grille, sleek LED lighting, sporty bumpers, and a coupe-like roofline. Inside, it features a premium and tech-loaded cabin with Audi’s dual touchscreen setup, a fully digital driver’s display, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, four-zone climate control, and multiple driver assistance features.

Powering the SQ8 is a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that produces 507 PS and 770 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel-drive system. It can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.1 seconds, making it one of the quickest SUVs in its segment. Tap here to know more about the Audi SQ8.

Mercedes-Benz V Class (Launch)

Price: Rs 1.4 crore (ex-showroom)

From the premium segment, Mercedes-Benz launched the V-Class in India, an MPV focused on offering luxury along with practicality. It is designed with an emphasis on rear-seat experience, making it well-suited for chauffeur-driven usage.

Inside, the V-Class offers a spacious cabin with features such as powered reclining seats, ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, and multiple comfort-oriented features for passengers. Its flexible seating layout allows it to cater to both family use and business travel.

The V-Class is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. Check out our launch report to take an in-depth look at the V-Class.

That wraps up the list of cars launched in India in March 2026.

Let us know in the comments which launch caught your attention the most.