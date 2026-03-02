Mercedes-Benz V-Class Luxury MPV Launched At Rs 1.40 Crore

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the V-Class luxury MPV, priced at Rs 1.40 crore (ex-showroom). It will be locally assembled in the carmaker’s Chakan Plant in Pune. It is available in a single variant and two powertrain options. It is a 6-seater which can be configured in different seating layouts by adjusting the second and third rows. It boasts plenty of premium features that take care of the ultimate luxury of its occupants. Let’s learn more in detail about the new V-Class.

Prices

Variant Price Petrol Rs 1.40 crore Diesel Rs 1.40 crore

Bookings are underway and deliveries will commence by the end of March.

Design

The new V-Class has essentially arrived with a facelift and hence has a refreshed fascia with a larger, U-shaped Mercedes-Benz illuminated grille and prominent star emblem that give it a commanding presence up front.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Upfront, it gets dual-pod LED headlights with sleek LED DRLs that sit at the corners.

The hood is sculpted and gently sloping, blending with a smooth, slab-sided MPV silhouette that emphasises height and space. The tall roof rails add a subtle visual accent.

Along the sides, it sits on dual-tone 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels that fill the wheel arches well. The profile is kept clean and devoid of any sort of body cladding.

Huge Dimensions! Length: 5140 mm | Width: 1928 mm | Height: 1880 mm | Wheelbase: 3430 mm

It gets electric sliding doors, traditional door handles and turn-indicator integrated ORVMs. A chrome strip running along the window panel gives it a subtle contrast.

Small Details: The V-Class features green-tinted glass all around, including a laminated windshield and single-pane safety glass for the side and rear windows, helping in keeping the cabin cooler.

At the rear, the design is upright and tidy, with vertical LED taillights, a slim bumper, a chrome trim strip and a roof spoiler completing the elegant finish.

Colour Options

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is offered in 5 colour options:

Sodalite Blue

Obsidian Black

Rock Crystal White

High-tech Silver

Alpine Grey

Interior

Step inside and the V-Class’s cabin screams luxury. It can be had in two colour schemes: an all-black cabin and a dual-tone black and beige cabin with beige upholstery.

The dashboard has a minimal design with horizontal elements, with the centre-piece being twin 12.3-inch digital displays flanked by a mix of physical buttons and rotary controls for key functions rather than a single 12.3-inch touchscreen.

The centre console has an interesting table-top-like design, and it has toggle switches and buttons too.

The materials in the cabin are premium, with extensive leather upholstery (Lunago or premium leather) on seats, soft-touch surfaces, wood and brushed silver trim on the dash and doors, and high-quality detailing throughout.

The steering wheel is leather-wrapped with multifunction touch controls as well as some switches and buttons. It also has paddle shifters.

The seating layouts are highly flexible: standard configurations include a six-seat option featuring individual captain chairs in both the second and third rows.

Seating layouts: The second and third row seating can be altered in three ways, as per your preference. One in the traditional front-facing way. Second, in a conference setting where the second and third rows face each other and third, where you can remove the third row altogether.

The front seats are well-bolstered and also get extendable under-thigh support for added comfort, especially for taller occupants.

Features & Safety

The V-Class gets the MBUX infotainment system with twin 12.3-inch displays for the instrument cluster and touchscreen, built-in navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant, wireless phone charger, multiple USB-C ports, connected car features, and a 15-speaker Burmester sound system.

In terms of comfort and convenience, the V-Class offers automatic climate control, electrically adjustable front and rear seats with heating, ventilation and massage functions, 64-colour ambient lighting, powered sliding rear doors, and rear sunshades.

The safety package includes seven airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), Attention Assist, blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, a 360-degree camera with parking assist, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and adaptive brake lights.

Small Detail: There is a driver camera on the dash which monitors your eye movement and gaze to detect signs of fatigue or distraction, and works with Attention Assist to issue visual and audible warnings if needed.

The V-Class also has a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP.

Powertrain

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is powered by both petrol and diesel engine options under its hood, where the former is also paired with a mild-hybrid system.

The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid 2-litre diesel Power 231 PS + 20 PS 237 PS Torque 370 Nm + 200 Nm 500 Nm Transmission 9-speed AT 9-speed AT

Rivals

*AT- torque converter automatic transmission

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is a rival to alternative luxury vans like the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM.