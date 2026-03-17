Audi SQ8 Launched In India: All You Need To Know About The Luxury SUV With Supercar Performance

After introducing the flagship Audi Q8 and the performance-oriented RS Q8, Audi has now launched another exciting model in the lineup: the Audi SQ8, priced at Rs 1.78 Crore (ex-showroom). Positioned right between the standard Q8 and the RS Q8, the SQ8 blends flagship luxury with serious V8 performance. Bookings are underway for Rs 5 lakh.

The SQ8 gets some tweaks in terms of exterior styling and interior treatment, while still offering the comfort of the Q8 SUV. In terms of performance, it is closer to the RS Q8 than you would have thought. So if you are looking for a luxury SUV that delivers both comfort and adrenaline, the SQ8 might just fit the bill. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Price

Before heading to the details of the Audi SQ8, let’s take a quick look at the pricing with respect to the standard Q8 and RS Q8:

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Audi Q8 Rs 1.13 Crore Audi SQ8 (new) Rs 1.78 Crore Audi RS Q8 Rs 2.34 Crore

As you can see above, the SQ8 is Rs 65 lakh more expensive than the standard Q8. In comparison to the RS model, it is more affordable by Rs 56 lakh.

Exterior

Front

At first glance, the Audi SQ8 looks familiar because it shares its overall design with the Q8. However, several details clearly signal its performance-focused character.

Up front, the SQ8 features Audi’s signature large grille finished with a distinctive silver surround and unique silver inserts that help it stand apart from the standard model.

Flanking the grille are sharp LED Matrix headlights that not only enhance visibility but also add visual drama to the SUV’s front fascia. The bumper gets large air intakes as well, which improve airflow and cooling while giving the SUV a more aggressive appearance.

Overall, the front design strikes a balance between luxury and sportiness without looking overly dramatic.

Small Details: The Audi logo on the SQ8 is finished in a lighter shade when compared to the Q8 and RS Q8.

Side

From the side, the SQ8 retains the coupe-SUV silhouette that has become the defining characteristic of the Q8. The sloping roofline gives the SUV a sporty stance, while the muscular proportions ensure it still looks imposing on the road.

For contrast, you get silver accents along the lower door trims and the outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs).

Audi also offers the SQ8 with alloy wheels ranging from 21 inches to 23 inches, further enhancing the SUV’s bold look.

Rear

At the rear, the SQ8 continues the modern and sporty design theme.

The main highlight is the sleek LED tail lamps, connected by a stylish light strip, giving the SUV a wider appearance. The rear bumper gets subtle silver detailing along with sporty quad-exhaust outlets, which instantly make the rear end look like it belongs to an SUV with serious performance.

It also comes with a roof-mounted spoiler and a shark fin antenna.

Together, these elements give the SQ8 a powerful stance while maintaining the elegant design language expected from an Audi flagship SUV.

Overall, the SQ8’s exterior design manages to look sporty and aggressive while still retaining the elegance that resonates with the Q8 lineup.

Interior

Step inside the Audi SQ8 and you are welcomed into a cabin that offers both luxury and sportiness.

The interior features premium leather and Alcantara upholstery, while ‘S’ badges on the steering wheel and seats remind you that this is a performance-focused variant.

The dashboard layout is identical to the standard Q8 and features Audi’s signature dual-screen setup. It includes a 10.1-inch infotainment display paired with a lower touchscreen that controls climate and vehicle settings.

In addition, the driver gets a fully digital 12.3-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit display that can show performance data along with S-specific graphics.

Sporty touches like stainless steel pedals, an aluminium footrest, and illuminated aluminium door sills further elevate the nature of the cabin.

The SQ8 comes with sports seats that can be customized according to your choice.

Overall, the SQ8’s interior manages to provide the comfort of the regular Q8, while offering exclusive styling bits and finishes to set itself apart.

Features & Safety

At this price point, buyers expect the latest technology and luxury features, and the SQ8 delivers just that.

The SUV comes equipped with Audi’s twin-screen MMI infotainment system along with a 12.3-inch digital driver display. It also features a head-up display that projects key driving information onto the windshield. The driver and co-driver also enjoy premium features such as powered seats with heating, ventilation, and massage functions, ensuring long journeys remain relaxing.

To provide a theatre-like experience, you get a Bang & Olufsen premium sound system. Other features include a four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, multi-colour ambient lighting, and connected car technology.

Safety is taken care of by multiple airbags, electronic stability control, traction control and a 360-degree camera. Audi also offers a couple of ADAS features with the SQ8.

The SQ8 also benefits from Audi’s renowned quattro all-wheel-drive system, which intelligently distributes power between the wheels to maintain maximum grip and stability in different driving conditions.

Powertrain

The performance of the Audi SQ8 comes from a powerful V8 engine that delivers thrilling acceleration. Here’s a look at the specifications:

Engine 4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol Power 507 PS Torque 770 Nm Transmission 8-speed automatic

The SQ8’s V8 engine sends power to all four wheels via Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system.

This setup allows the SUV to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.1 seconds, which is impressive for a full-size luxury SUV.

The numbers: The Audi SQ8 is 1.5 seconds quicker than the standard Q8, which reaches the 100 kmph mark in 5.6 seconds.

CarDekho Says...

The Audi SQ8 is aimed at buyers who love the luxury and comfort of the Q8 but want something more exciting under the hood.

By positioning itself between the Q8 and the RS Q8, the SQ8 is perfect for those who want performance without the visual flair and drama of the RS version.

With its powerful V8 engine, sporty styling and feature-rich cabin, the SQ8 stands out as a compelling option in the performance SUV segment, undercutting performance-driven SUVs like the Land Rover Defender Octa. It also serves as a larger and more powerful alternative to the Porsche Cayenne GTS.

For buyers who want their SUV to be both practical and thrilling to drive, the SQ8 might just be the perfect choice. Let us know what you think about the new Audi SUV in the comments below.