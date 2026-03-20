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    2026 Lexus ES Launched In India At Rs 89.99 Lakh

    The Lexus ES is now offered in an all-electric variant

    Published On Mar 20, 2026 12:49 PM By CarDekho

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    Lexus ES

    India has officially received the eighth-generation Lexus ES, arriving roughly a year after its global debut. This luxury sedan, priced at Rs 89.99 lakh, is built on Lexus’ newly developed TNGA-K platform and offers a more spacious interior, a longer wheelbase, and enhanced comfort compared with the previous generation. The car also sports an all-new exterior design inspired by a bold Lexus concept, complemented by a refreshed cabin and upgraded technology features. It is available in a single 500e variants.

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    Here are all the details of the new Lexus ES.

    Price & Variants

    Variant

    Price

    ES 350h

    TBA

    ES 550e

    Rs 89.99 lakh
    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India TBA - To Be Announced

    Design

    • The new ES takes strong design inspiration from the LF-ZC concept. Up front it gets a sharp DRL and turn indicator setup, with headlights positioned below.

    Lexus ES

    • The licence plate area separates the blanked-off grille.

    Different styling for the EVs:The electric versions omit the upper grille for a cleaner look and better aerodynamics.
    •  In profile, the luxury sedan gets a sharp shoulder line flowing into the C-pillar, flush-fit door handles, and dual-tone 21-inch alloy wheels.

    Lexus ES

    • The rear features sleek wraparound LED tail-lights connected by a light bar.

    Lexus ES

    Small Details:Lexus has neatly integrated an illuminated Lexus badge into the rear light bar

    Dimensions

    • The new ES has grown in size across all dimensions. It measures 5,140mm in length, 1,920mm in width and between 1,555mm and 1,560mm in height, making it considerably larger than the previous model. It has a 2,950mm wheelbase.

    Longer wheelbase:The new ES has an 80mm longer wheelbase than the outgoing version.

    Interior and Features

    • The new Lexus ES gets a completely redesigned cabin with a new dashboard that houses a 14-inch floating infotainment touchscreen, and an optional passenger display of similar size. The driver gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

    Lexus ES

    • There’s a new three-spoke steering wheel, and a row of hidden touch buttons on the dashboard that illuminate when the car is switched on.

    Lexus ES
    Lexus ES

    Small Details:The new Lexus ES has significantly fewer physical buttons on the dashboard in contrast to the outgoing ES.
    •  More features include Wireless charging, a Mark Levinson surround sound system, Front seats with ‘boss mode’ (rear passenger can adjust front passenger seat), and a rear seat recline with ottoman function.

    Lexus ES
    Lexus ES

    Safety

    • On the safety front, it gets Lexus Safety System+ with Adaptive cruise control, pre-collision alerts, blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning

    • 10 airbags, ABS and Traction Control are standard

    Powertrain Details

    The battery pack and specifications of the Lexus ES 500e are as follows:  

    Battery Size

    75 kWh

    No of electric motor(s)

    2

    Drivetrain

    All-wheel drive

    Power 

    343 PS

    Torque 

    438 Nm

    Claimed Range

    580 Km

    Variants & Rivals

    The Lexus ES competes with other luxury electric sedans like the Kia EV6 and BYD Seal. It can also be considered an alternative to more mainstream luxury cars like the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5 series and Audi A6. 

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    2026 Lexus ES Launched In India At Rs 89.99 Lakh
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