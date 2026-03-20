2026 Lexus ES Launched In India At Rs 89.99 Lakh

India has officially received the eighth-generation Lexus ES, arriving roughly a year after its global debut. This luxury sedan, priced at Rs 89.99 lakh, is built on Lexus’ newly developed TNGA-K platform and offers a more spacious interior, a longer wheelbase, and enhanced comfort compared with the previous generation. The car also sports an all-new exterior design inspired by a bold Lexus concept, complemented by a refreshed cabin and upgraded technology features. It is available in a single 500e variants.

Here are all the details of the new Lexus ES.

Price & Variants

Variant Price ES 350h TBA ES 550e Rs 89.99 lakh

Design

The new ES takes strong design inspiration from the LF-ZC concept. Up front it gets a sharp DRL and turn indicator setup, with headlights positioned below.

The licence plate area separates the blanked-off grille.

Different styling for the EVs:The electric versions omit the upper grille for a cleaner look and better aerodynamics.

In profile, the luxury sedan gets a sharp shoulder line flowing into the C-pillar, flush-fit door handles, and dual-tone 21-inch alloy wheels.

The rear features sleek wraparound LED tail-lights connected by a light bar.

Small Details:Lexus has neatly integrated an illuminated Lexus badge into the rear light bar

Dimensions

The new ES has grown in size across all dimensions. It measures 5,140mm in length, 1,920mm in width and between 1,555mm and 1,560mm in height, making it considerably larger than the previous model. It has a 2,950mm wheelbase.

Longer wheelbase:The new ES has an 80mm longer wheelbase than the outgoing version.

Interior and Features

The new Lexus ES gets a completely redesigned cabin with a new dashboard that houses a 14-inch floating infotainment touchscreen, and an optional passenger display of similar size. The driver gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

There’s a new three-spoke steering wheel, and a row of hidden touch buttons on the dashboard that illuminate when the car is switched on.

Small Details:The new Lexus ES has significantly fewer physical buttons on the dashboard in contrast to the outgoing ES.

More features include Wireless charging, a Mark Levinson surround sound system, Front seats with ‘boss mode’ (rear passenger can adjust front passenger seat), and a rear seat recline with ottoman function.

Safety

On the safety front, it gets Lexus Safety System+ with Adaptive cruise control, pre-collision alerts, blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning

10 airbags, ABS and Traction Control are standard

Powertrain Details

Battery Size 75 kWh No of electric motor(s) 2 Drivetrain All-wheel drive Power 343 PS Torque 438 Nm Claimed Range 580 Km

Variants & Rivals

The battery pack and specifications of the Lexus ES 500e are as follows:

The Lexus ES competes with other luxury electric sedans like the Kia EV6 and BYD Seal. It can also be considered an alternative to more mainstream luxury cars like the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5 series and Audi A6.