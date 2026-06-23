All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    Top 5 Features Nissan Tekton Could Share With Renault Duster

    Renault Duster is equipped with a lot of features which the Tekton could borrow as platform siblings such as Level-2 ADAS, powered tailgate and much more

    Published On Jun 23, 2026 10:03 AM By Ninad

    2.8K Views
    • Write a comment

    Features Tekton can get from Duster

    Nissan India has recently teased their upcoming compact SUV, the Tekton, which will share its platform with the Renault Duster. The Duster was the pioneer of the compact SUV segment in India, and the recently-launched second generation model has once again proven to be successful with its rugged design, strong performance and a feature-loaded cabin. However, with its Nissan sibling on the way soon, let’s take a look at what features could be carried over to the Tekton:

    Powered & Ventilated Seats 

    The new Duster gets 6-way power-adjustable and ventilated front seats which enhance comfort for front occupants in a big way. With the Tekton as well, Nissan could offer this feature as one of the SUV’s highlights. 

    Renault Duster Powered Driver Seats
    Renault Duster Ventilated Seats Button

    Powered Tailgate

    Another convenience feature in the new Nissan Tekton could come in the form of a powered tailgate, that the Duster is equipped with. While not a major feature, it certainly helps in day-to-day scenarios of opening the boot with your hands occupied and also makes the experience more premium.

    Renault Duster Powered Tailgate Switch

    Level-2 ADAS Suite

    Next-up is an important safety feature in the form of a Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) suite, which could add to the crucial safety factor for Nissan’s next SUV. The Duster presently offers ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist (LKA), lane departure warning (LDW), automatic emergency braking (AEB) and blind spot monitoring which make it one of the safer cars in its segment.

    Renault Duster ADAS Tech

    Safety Rating:

    Also worth noting is that the Duster has a full 5-star score in the Bharat NCAP crash tests, and considering that it shares the Tekton’s platform, the Nissan product may also score similarly. For a more detailed look at the Duster’s scores, click here.

    Panoramic Sunroof

    One feature that is proven to be successful in Indian car buyers is the inclusion of a panoramic sunroof. The Renault Duster is having one of the largest sunroof in the segment and its Nissan sibling could be also getting this feature which will make its cabin feel more spacious and brighter.

    Renault Duster Panoramic Sunroof

    Large Screens!

    The new Duster comes with a cockpit-like dual-screen setup with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with google built-in and a digital driver’s information display which also shows turn-by-turn navigation. 

    Renault Duster Infotainment
    Renault Duster Driver's Information Display

    This screen layout makes the cabin look and feel  modern and the Tekton is also expected to make of the same screens, albeit with a different user interface. In the Renault SUV, the infotainment package includes features such as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, built-in google apps like Google Maps, Google Play and Google Assistant and connected car technology.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Nissan Tekton

    Explore similar cars

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Top 5 Features Nissan Tekton Could Share With Renault Duster
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience