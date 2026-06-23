Top 5 Features Nissan Tekton Could Share With Renault Duster

Nissan India has recently teased their upcoming compact SUV, the Tekton, which will share its platform with the Renault Duster. The Duster was the pioneer of the compact SUV segment in India, and the recently-launched second generation model has once again proven to be successful with its rugged design, strong performance and a feature-loaded cabin. However, with its Nissan sibling on the way soon, let’s take a look at what features could be carried over to the Tekton:

Powered & Ventilated Seats

The new Duster gets 6-way power-adjustable and ventilated front seats which enhance comfort for front occupants in a big way. With the Tekton as well, Nissan could offer this feature as one of the SUV’s highlights.

Powered Tailgate

Another convenience feature in the new Nissan Tekton could come in the form of a powered tailgate, that the Duster is equipped with. While not a major feature, it certainly helps in day-to-day scenarios of opening the boot with your hands occupied and also makes the experience more premium.

Level-2 ADAS Suite

Next-up is an important safety feature in the form of a Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) suite, which could add to the crucial safety factor for Nissan’s next SUV. The Duster presently offers ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist (LKA), lane departure warning (LDW), automatic emergency braking (AEB) and blind spot monitoring which make it one of the safer cars in its segment.

Safety Rating: Also worth noting is that the Duster has a full 5-star score in the Bharat NCAP crash tests, and considering that it shares the Tekton’s platform, the Nissan product may also score similarly. For a more detailed look at the Duster’s scores, click here.

Panoramic Sunroof

One feature that is proven to be successful in Indian car buyers is the inclusion of a panoramic sunroof. The Renault Duster is having one of the largest sunroof in the segment and its Nissan sibling could be also getting this feature which will make its cabin feel more spacious and brighter.

Large Screens!

The new Duster comes with a cockpit-like dual-screen setup with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with google built-in and a digital driver’s information display which also shows turn-by-turn navigation.

This screen layout makes the cabin look and feel modern and the Tekton is also expected to make of the same screens, albeit with a different user interface. In the Renault SUV, the infotainment package includes features such as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, built-in google apps like Google Maps, Google Play and Google Assistant and connected car technology.