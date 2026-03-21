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    New Skoda Kushaq Facelift Launched At Rs 10.69 Lakh, Find FULL PRICES, Bookings, Variants, Colours, Features And More Details!

    The new Kushaq is available with a Monte Carlo variant right from launch

    Published On Mar 21, 2026 11:15 AM By Bikramjit

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    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    The 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift has been launched at Rs 10.69 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The new Kushaq refreshes itself with cool styling tweaks, thoughtful feature diversity across variants and the proven fun-to-drive turbo petrol engine options. To know more about the new Kushaq’s prices, variants, design, colours, features and specifications, read below:

    Prices & Variants

    • The new 2026 Skoda Kushaq is available in five variants: Classic Plus, Signature, Sportline, Prestige and Monte Carlo.

    Here are the full variant-wise prices of the 2026 Kushaq:

    Variant

    1-Litre Turbo-petrol Manual

    1-litre Turbo-petrol Automatic

    1.5-litre Turbo-petrol DCT

    Classic Plus

    Rs 10.69 lakh

    Rs 12.69 lakh

    -

    Signature

    Rs 14.59 lakh

    Rs 15.59 lakh

    -

    Sportline

    Rs 14.74 lakh

    Rs 15.74 lakh

    -

    Prestige

    Rs 16.79 lakh

    Rs 17.59 lakh

    Rs 18.79 lakh

    Monte-Carlo

    -

    Rs 17.89 lakh

    Rs 18.99 lakh

    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    • Bookings for the Kushaq facelift are underway. Know how to book one and the token amount here.

    • The deliveries of the Kushaq are set to start later this month or early April.

    Design

    • The 2026 Skoda Kushaq gets a more confident front look than before. The front grille is wider and more commanding.

    • The LED headlamps are slimmer and sharper now, and the LED DRLs are connected by an LED lighting strip through the grille (a design element borrowed from the more premium Kodiaq), which gives the Kushaq a cool look.

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    • The front bumper looks neater, with better-shaped air intakes and a skid plate.

    • From the side, the overall shape of the Kushaq stays the same, but newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels make it look a bit fresher.

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Numbers That Matter:

    Length: 4229 mm | Width: 1760 mm | Height: 1612 mm

    Wheelbase: 2651 mm

    Ground Clearance: 188 mm

    • The rear is where the biggest change is, with a full-width LED light bar with ‘Skoda’ lettering that makes the car look stylish, especially at night.

    • If you want to check out the design of the new Kushaq in more detail, you should check out our 25-image gallery on it.

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Monte-Carlo Exclusivity:

    Do note that if you’re picking the Monte Carlo version of the Kushaq, there are a few standout design elements like an all-black grille, red detailing on the grille, alloy wheels and signature badging that adds exclusivity to it.

    Colour Options

    The Skoda Kushaq facelift is offered in eight colourways, three of which are new additions to its palette: 

    • Shimla Green (New)

    • Cherry Red (New)

    • Steel Grey (New)

    • Brilliant Silver

    • Deep Black

    • Carbon Steel

    • Candy White

    • Lava Blue

    Curious which variant gets what colour option? We’ve covered that here.

    Interior

    • Step inside the 2026 Skoda Kushaq and the cabin feels lighter and more pleasant, especially with the new dual-tone (black and beige) theme that makes it look more airy than before. If you like a darker cabin, you still have the option for that in the Monte Carlo variant.

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    • The dashboard design is still simple and easy to understand, with a clean, horizontal layout and a floating touchscreen in the centre. 

    • The finishes have improved a bit, with less shiny plastic and more matte surfaces, so it looks cleaner.

    • Material quality is decent for the segment. You get soft-touch elements in key areas and leatherette on the seats and armrests, but there are still some hard plastics around.

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    • The seats are comfortable and supportive, with a slightly firm feel that works well for long drives.

    • There’s some added mood lighting inside now, which gives the cabin a nicer feel at night without being too flashy.

    • Small additions like a panoramic sunroof and a few extra comfort features in top variants add a bit of extra appeal, making the cabin feel more upmarket than before.

    Boot Space

    • The Skoda Kushaq facelift has a bootspace of 385-litres measure up to its parcel shelf and 491 litres when measured to its roof.

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    • The second row seats get a 60:40 split functionality, which, when folded completely, expands the boot space to 1405 litres.

    Features

    • The new Kushaq continues with its fair bit of modern features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen for infotainment (now paired with an AI assistant by Google), ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, auto AC, cruise control, a 6-speaker sound system and connected car tech. 

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    • It gets a handful of updates, like a bigger 10.25-inch digital driver’s display with turn-by-turn navigation, a panoramic sunroof, dual-colour ambient lighting, and a first-in-segment rear seat massage function.

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Simply Clever Features:

    Skoda cars are known to have thoughtful features termed as Simply Clever Features. The Kushaq gets seven such features: Ticket holder clip on A-pillar, Utility recess on dashboard, front cupholder grip mat, mobile pocket in front seat back, coat hooks, 2 bag hooks in boot, and reflective tape on all doors.

    Safety

    • The Skoda Kushaq facelift gets a lot of essential safety features as standard now, like six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, traction control, hill hold control (AT only), rain-sensing wipers, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    • Only the tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and rear parking camera are not offered in the base variant. It is available in the other trims. Meanwhile, features like a 360-degree camera system and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) are still missing.

    Safety Rating:

    The Skoda Kushaq facelift has a five-star rating from Global NCAP. It is yet to be tested by Bharat NCAP.

    Powertrain Option

    The 2026 Skoda Kushaq is available with its familiar 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine options. The specifications are as follows:

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol engine

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / 8-speed AT* (New)

    7-speed DCT^

    Power

    115 PS

    150 PS

    Torque

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel drive

    Front-wheel drive

    *AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; ^DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Update:

    The 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission has been added to the Kushaq, ensuring smoother shifts over its 6-speed unit that was offered earlier.

    Alternate Choices

    If you’re in the market for a compact SUV, the new Kushaq does position itself as a handsome, fun-to-drive choice in the segment. However, if you want to check alternate options, here are your top choices:

    • New Renault Duster: Launched recently in a new avatar, the Duster, with its 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine option, also proves to be a quite fun-to-drive SUV in this segment.

    • Tata Sierra: Another iconic name that has a bold road presence as well as a great set of modern features.

    • Kia Seltos: The new-generation Kia Seltos is another highly feature-equipped compact SUV that is loaded with tech to the brim.

    • Hyundai Creta: The most trusted name in the segment, also available in a sportier N Line and an electric avatar.

    • Maruti Victoris: If your priority is efficiency, the Victoris could be one of the most frugal options, also available with a CNG version.

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    New Skoda Kushaq Facelift Launched At Rs 10.69 Lakh, Find FULL PRICES, Bookings, Variants, Colours, Features And More Details!
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
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