Published On Mar 06, 2022 08:04 AM By Tarun for Skoda Slavia

In the past seven days, three new cars were launched, and we’ve got information about three more upcoming launches

This week has been quite hectic with some important launches, including that of the Skoda Slavia, Mercedes S-Class Maybach, and the Jeep Compass Trailhawk. At the same time, respective manufacturers confirmed the launch dates of the facelifted Glanza, Altroz DCA, and updated ZS EV.

Mercedes S-Class Maybach Launched

The most luxurious sedan from Mercedes has been launched, priced from Rs 2.5 crore onwards. It’s offered in two variants, a locally assembled S580 and the fully imported S680. The Maybach gets 503PS 4-litre Biturbo V8 and 612PS 6-litre Biturbo V12 engines.

Skoda Slavia Launched

Skoda finally brings in the Slavia sedan, which replaces the ageing Rapid. It’s bigger, more powerful and premium than the Rapid. Skoda offers the sedan with 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines, paired with manual and automatic transmissions. Here’s a detailed price comparison of it with its rivals.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk Launched

Jeep has introduced the off-road focused Compass ‘Trailhawk’ variant. It’s based on the top-spec S diesel automatic variant and gets several cosmetic and mechanical upgrades. Some new features include an exclusive ‘Rock mode’ and a low-range drive system with a 20:1 crawl ratio.

Toyota Glanza Launch And Variant Details

Toyota has teased the facelifted Glanza ahead of its launch on March 15. We further have exclusive details of the updated hatchback, including its new variants and colour options.

Tata Altroz DCA Confirmed For A Near Launch

Tata has confirmed the Altroz DCA (dual clutch automatic), which will be launched in the coming days. Its automatic transmission will be paired with 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine and not the turbo unit.

Updated MG ZS EV Launch Details

MG is going to launch the updated ZS EV on March 7. Ahead of that, we have some exclusive details for you including the new features and the bigger battery pack Moreover, the changes will be in line with the recently launched MG Astor.

New Cars Driven!

We’ve tested out the Skoda Slavia’s 1-litre and 1.5-litre TSI variants. Check out their reviews to know if you should go for one.

The review of the new Maruti Baleno is also out! The hatch gets styling, feature and engine upgrades. But do all these changes make it better? Let’s find out.

Hyundai To Offer ADAS Soon!

Our sources have hinted that Hyundai cars will soon get ADAS (advanced driver assistance system). The new Tucson will be the first one to feature it, followed by the Alcazar, Creta, and Verna.

Tata Nexon Gets New Variants

To commemorate the rollout of three lakh units of the Nexon, Tata has introduced two new range-topping variants to the SUV’s lineup. These new variants borrow features from the recently launched Kaziranga Edition. There’s also a new Royal Blue shade on offer.

Jeep Reveals Its First Fully Electric SUV

Jeep has released the first set of images of its fully electric SUV. It seems to be a compact e-SUV with its styling inspired by the Compass and Renegade. ​​​​​​​

Read More on : Skoda Slavia on road price