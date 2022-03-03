HomeNew CarsNewsSkoda Slavia 1.5 Turbo-petrol Variants Go On Sale
Skoda Slavia 1.5 Turbo-petrol Variants Go On Sale

Published On Mar 03, 2022

It’s available in with the top-spec Style variant only

  • 1.5-litre TSI variants priced from Rs 16.19 lakh to Rs 17.79 lakh. 

  • Demands up to Rs 2.4 lakh over the Style 1-litre variants.

  • Engine rated at 150PS and 250Nm, paired with 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG. 

  • Claimed fuel economy of up to 18.72kmpl. 

  • Test drives and deliveries commence with the launch. 

Skoda has announced the prices of the Slavia’s 1.5-litre TSI variants, which start from Rs 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The test drives and deliveries of these variants have also commenced with the launch. The prices of the 1-litre TSI variants were announced on February 28. 

The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is exclusively available with the top-spec Style variant. Here are the prices of all the variants, for reference: 

Variants

1-litre TSI

1.5-litre TSI

Difference

Active MT

Rs 10.69 lakh

-

-

Ambition MT

Rs 12.39 lakh

-

-

Ambition AT

Rs 13.59 lakh

-

-

Style MT (w/o sunroof)

Rs 13.59 lakh

-

-

Style MT

Rs 13.99 lakh

Rs 16.19 lakh

Rs 2.2 lakh

Style AT / DSG

Rs 15.39 lakh

Rs 17.79 lakh

Rs 2.4 lakh

The 1.5-litre TSI manual and DSG variants demand Rs 2.2 lakh and Rs 2.4 lakh more than the 1-litre variants, respectively. 

The Skoda Slavia’s 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is rated at 150PS and 250Nm, making it the most powerful in its segment. It also gets the ACT (active cylinder technology), which shuts down two engine cylinders when inactive. It’s paired with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG (dual clutch automatic). 

Skoda claims that the 1.5-litre TSI variants of the Slavia will offer up to 18.72kmpl. It can run the 0-100kmph sprint in 8.8 seconds. 

Since this engine comes only with the top-spec Style variant, it features automatic LED headlights and wipers, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-inch Virtual Cockpit (Skoda-speak for digital driver’s display), ventilated front seats, and an electric sunroof. Safety is covered by up to six airbags, ESC (electronic stability control), a rear parking camera, and tyre pressure monitoring. 

It goes up against the Hyundai VernaMaruti Suzuki CiazHonda City, and the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus.

