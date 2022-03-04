Modified On Mar 04, 2022 05:27 PM By Rohit for Toyota Glanza 2022

With the addition of two new trims, the facelifted Glanza will now be available in as many trims as the Maruti Baleno

Toyota will launch the updated Glanza on March 15.

Will be offered in four trims: E, G, S, and V.

To get a similar colour palette as the facelifted Baleno, save for the beige shade.

Will be powered by the Baleno’s 90PS 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine.

Will feature a 360-degree camera, connected car tech, and a 9-inch touchscreen.

Expected to be priced from Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Toyota recently confirmed that the facelifted Glanza will go on sale on March 15. Now, in this report, we exclusively bring you the updated hatchback’s variants and colour options. Unofficial bookings are underway at select Toyota dealerships.

Unlike the pre-facelift model that was sold in only two trims (G and V), the facelifted Glanza will be available in four: E (new), G, S (new), and V. We believe the lineup will be in this exact order, considering all trims, save for the base-spec E, get an optional automatic transmission, much like the Maruti Baleno.

Toyota will offer the new Glanza in five shades: white, silver, grey, red, and blue. All five are the same as the Baleno, but the Glanza will miss out on the beige option, which the Maruti gets.

Also Read: Facelifted Maruti Baleno vs Rivals: Spec Comparo

The facelifted Glanza will be powered by the same 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine (90PS/113Nm) as the new Baleno. It will, hence, lose the mild-hybrid tech, and instead, come with idle-engine start/stop. A 5-speed MT will be standard, along with an optional 5-speed AMT (instead of the earlier CVT).

A recently released teaser image gave us a glimpse of the facelifted Glanza’s revised and distinct fascia. Compared to the new Baleno, the Glanza gets a single chrome strip in the grille and a distinct front bumper with a honeycomb mesh pattern. It also has chrome surrounds for the fog lamp housings and an updated alloy wheel design. The rear will likely be similar to the facelifted Baleno.

Inside, the new Glanza will sport a three-tone black and beige layout with a piano black insert for the dashboard. Toyota has recently teased a couple of features, including connected car tech with Alexa support (telematics), a 9-inch touchscreen system with voice assistance, and a 360-degree camera. Other expected features include auto climate control and cruise control. Safety will likely be covered by electronic stability control, up to six airbags, and hill hold assist.

Toyota is expected to price the facelifted Glanza from Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. For reference, the pre-facelift model was priced between Rs 7.7 lakh and Rs 9.66 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The premium hatch will resume its competition with the Honda Jazz, Maruti Baleno, Volkswagen Polo, Tata Altroz, and Hyundai i20.

Read More on : Toyota Glanza on road price