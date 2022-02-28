Modified On Feb 28, 2022 12:18 PM By Tarun for Jeep Compass Trailhawk

The Trailhawk gets all the updates in line with the facelifted Compass that debuted in January 2021

Priced at Rs 30.72 lakh, it demands Rs 1.38 lakh more than the top-spec S diesel automatic.

It’s based on the S variant but is the more off-road focused version.

Gets reshaped bumpers for better approach and departure angles, new 17-inch alloys with all-season tyres, and ‘Trailhawk’ badges.

The cabin sports a fresh dashboard design with black leather seats and ‘Trailhawk; inscription.

Features 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, and 360-degree camera.

Runs on the Compass’ 170PS 2-litre diesel engine with 9-speed automatic and AWD as standard.

Off-roading aid includes a new rock mode, low-range drive system with 20:1 crawl ratio, raised suspension, and hill descent control.

Jeep has launched the Compass Trailhawk, priced at Rs 30.72 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Essentially based on the top-spec S diesel automatic variant, it demands a premium of Rs 1.38 lakh. However, the Trailhawk is a more off-road focused version of the regular Compass.

The Compass Trailhawk gets all the updates that we saw on the facelifted Compass, back in January 2021. In comparison to the pre-facelift version, it gets a new front bumper, a tweaked grille, sleeker LED headlights and DRLs, and refreshed 17-inch alloys (as compared to the Compass’ 18-inch alloys). The rear profile, as the facelifted Compass, remains largely unchanged.

Now, what separates the Trailhawk from the regular Compass? The visual differences includes tweaked bumpers that aid better approach and departure angles, exclusive ‘Trailhawk’ alloys with 225/65R17 all-season tyres, the hood decals, scuff plates, the ‘Trailhawk’ badges on the fender and boot, and the red tow hook on the rear bumper.

The cabin is where the Trailhawk gets the most updates. It gets a fresh dashboard design with leather inserts across the dashboard and black leather seats with the ‘Trailhawk’ inscription. New features (seen on the facelifted Compass) include automatic LED projector headlights, cornering LED fog lamps, electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, dual-zone AC, panoramic sunroof, and rain-sensing wipers.

Safety is covered by full underbody protection plates, a 360-degree camera, traction control, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, up to six airbags, and electronic roll mitigation.

The Compass Trailhawk runs on the same 170PS 2-litre diesel engine with a 9-speed automatic transmission and AWD. Like earlier, there’s no diesel-manual and petrol options.

And now the main part: the mechanicals. Jeep has raised the suspension of the Compass Trailhawk for better ground clearance and water wading depth. It gets traction control modes (Snow, Mud, and Auto) as earlier, but the Trailhawk gets an exclusive ‘Rock’ mode. It also gets a low-range drive system with a 20:1 crawl ratio, frequency selective damping suspension, and hill descent control (latter two available on the regular Compass too).

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk rivals the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and Volkswagen Tiguan .

Read More on : Compass Trailhawk diesel