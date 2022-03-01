Modified On Mar 02, 2022 07:49 AM By Tarun for MG ZS EV 2022

The electric SUV will get exterior and interior updates in line with the MG Astor

It’s updated exterior has already been revealed.

To get the Astor’s 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic headlamps, cruise control, a 7-inch digital cluster, and rear AC vents.

Expected to get a bigger battery pack with more driving range.

MG is going to launch the facelifted ZS EV on March 7. The electric SUV will get visual and feature upgrades in line with the MG Astor, its petrol-powered counterpart. Not only that, but we’re expecting a bigger battery pack as well.

MG has already revealed the exterior of the updated ZS EV. It gets a tweaked front grille, repositioned charging port, new bumpers, new LED headlights, DRLs and tail lights, and redesigned 17-inch alloys. It now also looks identical to the UK-spec ZS EV.

The cabin receives refreshments which seem a straight pick from the Astor. Going by the earlier teasers, the 2022 ZS EV is getting a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic headlamps, cruise control, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, rear AC vents, and a 360-degree camera.

Its existing features will include automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, a panoramic sunroof, powered driver’s seat, six airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Another important update should be seen under the hood. It’s expected to get a bigger 51kWh (currently 44.5kWh) battery pack, which should offer more driving range than its current 419 kilometres. The power figures should remain the same: 143PS and 353Nm.

The MG ZS EV currently retails from Rs 21.50 lakh to Rs 25.18 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and the updated model is expected to command a small premium. It’s only rival, the Hyundai Kona Electric, is also expected to receive a facelift soon.

Read More on : ZS EV Automatic