Published On Mar 02, 2022 02:27 PM By Rohit for MG ZS EV 2022

To be sold in a single top-of-the-range Exclusive trim first, with the base-spec Excite scheduled to arrive later

MG will launch the facelifted ZS EV on March 7.

New features include a 360-degree camera, a digital driver's display, and the Astor's touchscreen.

To get a bigger 50.3kWh battery pack with a 143PS electric motor.

Expected to offer around 450km of range.

To be priced at a premium over the outgoing model's top trim, which is priced at Rs 25.18 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG recently confirmed that the facelifted ZS EV will be launched on March 7. Now, ahead of the price announcement, we have exclusive details about the electric SUV, including its variants and battery pack. Unofficial bookings are already underway at dealerships for Rs 50,000.

Our sources suggest that the facelifted ZS EV will initially be sold in just the range-topping Exclusive trim.

The MG EV comes with new features, including a 360-degree camera, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system (the same as the Astor's), and a digital driver's display. The carmaker will also provide it with connected car tech, a panoramic sunroof, a powered driver's seat, wireless phone charging, and auto headlights and wipers. For the second-row occupants, the 2022 ZS EV also gets AC vents, an armrest with cup holders, and a centre headrest.

Passenger safety will be taken care of by up to six airbags, blind spot detection, ABS with EBD, and park assist. While it does have select features of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), the full suite will not be on offer.

The facelifted EV will be equipped with a bigger 50.3kWh battery pack, replacing the earlier 44kWh unit. It will come paired with an electric motor (143PS/353Nm), offering a range of around 450km. The EV will likely continue to support fast-charging capabilities.

We expect MG to price the updated ZS EV at a premium over the pre-facelift model's top trim, which is priced at Rs 25.18 lakh (ex-showroom). It will renew its competition with the Hyundai Kona Electric. Plus, there's the Tata Nexon EV, which, although belonging to a lower segment, is also an indirect rival to the MG EV.

