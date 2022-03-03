Facelifted Toyota Glanza Teased Ahead Of Launch On March 15

Published On Mar 03, 2022 01:41 PM By Sonny for Toyota Glanza 2022

It is based on the new Baleno but with different front-end styling

New Glanza has been officially teased for the first time with a glimpse at the front end.

It gets a sleek grille, large air dam and sporty front bumper.

Features list is likely to be the same as the 2022 Baleno including connected car tech and 360-degree camera.

Facelifted Glanza to get the same petrol powertrain as new Baleno with manual and AMT options.

The new Glanza will likely be priced from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Toyota Glanza is getting its first facelift and the carmaker has released an official teaser ahead of its launch later this month. It was already confirmed that the Baleno-based Toyota hatchback will feature more visual distinction from the Maruti hatchback.

The teaser gives us a glimpse of the new front fascia for the facelifted Glanza which seems to have a sleeker grille and sportier bumper with the larger air dam. While it seems to be based on the new Maruti Baleno, its front end looks notably different from it. The alloy wheel design looks new as well. We haven’t had a peek at the rear, but expect it to look similar to the rear end of the Baleno.

The new Glanza gets the same interior updates as the new Baleno with the revamped dashboard and 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. However, the colour theme will be different with black and beige for the Toyota hatch. It is expected to get the same feature set as well but connected tech has been confirmed for the new Glanza. Since we can spot the front camera in the teaser, expect the updated Toyota hatchback to be equipped with a 360-degree camera view as well. The Glanza is expected to have a higher-specced entry-level variant and offer a better aftersales package than the Baleno to distinguish itself in the market as before.

In terms of powertrains, the facelifted Glanza will get the same 90PS 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine as the Baleno with idle start-stop as standard. Like the Maruti model, it will be mated to a 5-speed manual and the CVT will be replaced by an AMT. It should also lose on the mild-hybrid tech so the fuel efficiency will drop by around 1.5kmpl.

The facelifted Toyota Glanza is expected to be priced at a slight premium over the outgoing version which costs between Rs 7.70 lakh and Rs 9.66 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is slated to launch on March 15 and will continue to rival the likes of the Maruti Baleno, Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, and Honda Jazz.

