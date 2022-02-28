HomeNew CarsNewsTata Nexon Gains New Variants As It Completes 3 Lakh Production Roll-out Celebration
Tata Nexon Gains New Variants As It Completes 3 Lakh Production Roll-out Celebration

Published On Feb 28, 2022 06:15 PM By Tarun for Tata Nexon

The new range topping variants also get new features that were recently introduced in the Kaziranga editions

tata nexon

  • New XZ+ HS and XZ+ P variants introduced in petrol and diesel guises. 

  • The XZ+HS variant gains an air purifier, while the XZ+ P additionally gets leatherette ventilated front seats, and auto dimming IRVM. 

  • XZ+HS falls between XZ+ S and XZ+ (O) variants, demanding Rs 7,000 more than the former. 

  • XZ+ P variant demands up to Rs 50,000 over the XZ+ (O). 

  • New Royal Blue shade added. 

Tata has rolled out 3 lakh units of the Nexon SUV from its Ranjangaon (Maharashtra) plant. It was introduced in 2017 when the subcompact SUV was a little less crowded. It was also the first car in India to receive a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. 

With this milestone, Tata has introduced new variants to the Nexon family. The prices are as follows: 

Variants

Petrol-manual

Petrol-AMT

Diesel-manual

Diesel-AMT

XZ+ HS

Rs 10.87 lakh

Rs 11.52 lakh

Rs 12.17 lakh

Rs 13.12 lakh

XZ+ P

Rs 11.59 lakh

Rs 12.24 lakh

Rs 12.89 lakh

Rs 13.54 lakh

The XZ+ (HS) is wedged between the XZ+ (S) and the XZ+ (O), while the XZ+ (P) is just below the Kaziranga Editions. The XZ+ P manual variants and AMT variants demand Rs 50,000 and Rs 49,000, respectively, over the XZ+ (O) variants. As for the XZ+ HS variants, they’re priced Rs 7,000 costlier than the XZ+ S. 

tata nexon

With this, the Nexon can now be had in a new Royal Blue shade. The new variants can also be had in dual-tone options. 

The XZ+ P variants gain Benecke Kaliko leatherette ventilated front seats, air purifier and auto dimming IRVM. The XZ+ HS variants just gain an air purifier. These variants will also be seen on the respective variants’ Dark Editions, but their prices are yet to surface. 

Both the variants will feature a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, electric sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system, and a rear parking camera. 

The engine options continue to be the same: 120PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 110PS 1.5-litre diesel. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and AMT. 

The Nexon is priced from Rs 7.40 lakh to Rs 13.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It’s rivals include the Toyota Urban CruiserKia SonetMahindra XUV300Renault KigerMaruti Suzuki Vitara BrezzaNissan Magnite, and Hyundai Venue.

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Nexon

