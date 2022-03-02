Modified On Mar 02, 2022 04:59 PM By Tarun for Tata Altroz

Deliveries will commence from around the middle of March

Prices will be announced in the coming days.

To get a 6-speed DCT with its 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine.

The DCT transmission will be offered with the XT, XZ, and XZ+ variants.

To get a new Opera Blue shade.

Expected to demand a premium of around a lakh over corresponding petrol variants.

Tata has confirmed the Altroz DCT (called DCA by Tata) and also started accepting bookings for a token of Rs 21,000. The launch is expected to happen in the coming days, with deliveries scheduled to begin after the second week of March.

The Altroz will get a 6-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic) paired with its 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine. The automatic gearbox will be offered on the hatchback’s XT, XZ, and XZ+ variants, along with the Dark Edition. There’s also a new colour option on offer: Opera Blue, in addition to the Downtown Red, Arcade Grey, Avenue White, and Harbour Blue shades.

For reference, the hatch also gets a 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 90PS 1.5-litre diesel engine, both paired with a standard 5-speed manual.

This is the first time since its launch that the Altroz has got an automatic gearbox. Interestingly, it’s the first Tata car to feature this type of transmission, which is seen only on the Hyundai i20, among the Tata’s rivals. For reference, the Baleno gets an AMT; the Jazz features a CVT, the i20 also features a CVT and the Polo, a torque converter automatic.

The DCT variants are expected to command a premium of almost a lakh over corresponding petrol-manual variants. The Altroz’s petrol variants range from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 8.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

