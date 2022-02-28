Published On Feb 28, 2022 11:43 AM By Rohit for Skoda Slavia

The 1-litre MT combo is offered across all trims while the automatic gearbox is reserved for the top two

Skoda has priced the Slavia from Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The sedan is available in three broad trims: Active, Ambition, and Style.

Features onboard include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and a sunroof.

It comes with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with both 6-speed MT and AT options.

Prices of the 1.5-litre-equipped variants to be revealed on March 3.

Skoda has launched the 1-litre equipped variants of the Slavia. The compact sedan is sold in three broad trims: Active, Ambition, and Style.

Here’s a look at the prices of the 1-litre variants:

Variant Price 1-litre Active Rs 10.69 lakh 1-litre Ambition Rs 12.39 lakh 1-litre Ambition AT Rs 13.59 lakh 1-litre Style (without sunroof) Rs 13.59 lakh 1-litre Style Rs 13.99 lakh 1-litre Style AT Rs 15.39 lakh

The 1-litre turbo-petrol engine is rated at 115PS/178Nm and is provided with both 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options. While the 1-litre MT engine-gearbox combo is available across all trims, the automatic gearbox option is limited to the mid-spec and top-spec trims.

Skoda will also be offering the top-spec Style trim with a bigger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit (150PS/250Nm) soon. Transmission options will be a standard 6-speed MT and an optional 7-speed DSG. Prices of these variants will be out on March 3.

In terms of features, the Slavia comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen system, a digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, a single-pane sunroof, and ventilated front seats. Its safety kit comprises up to six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

The Slavia 1-litre comes with a 4-year/1 lakh kms standard warranty. It goes up against the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City, and the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus.

