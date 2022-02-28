Skoda Slavia’s 1-litre Variants Go On Sale
The 1-litre MT combo is offered across all trims while the automatic gearbox is reserved for the top two
Skoda has priced the Slavia from Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.
The sedan is available in three broad trims: Active, Ambition, and Style.
Features onboard include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and a sunroof.
It comes with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with both 6-speed MT and AT options.
Prices of the 1.5-litre-equipped variants to be revealed on March 3.
Skoda has launched the 1-litre equipped variants of the Slavia. The compact sedan is sold in three broad trims: Active, Ambition, and Style.
Here’s a look at the prices of the 1-litre variants:
|
Variant
|
Price
|
1-litre Active
|
Rs 10.69 lakh
|
1-litre Ambition
|
Rs 12.39 lakh
|
1-litre Ambition AT
|
Rs 13.59 lakh
|
1-litre Style (without sunroof)
|
Rs 13.59 lakh
|
1-litre Style
|
Rs 13.99 lakh
|
1-litre Style AT
|
Rs 15.39 lakh
The 1-litre turbo-petrol engine is rated at 115PS/178Nm and is provided with both 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options. While the 1-litre MT engine-gearbox combo is available across all trims, the automatic gearbox option is limited to the mid-spec and top-spec trims.
Skoda will also be offering the top-spec Style trim with a bigger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit (150PS/250Nm) soon. Transmission options will be a standard 6-speed MT and an optional 7-speed DSG. Prices of these variants will be out on March 3.
In terms of features, the Slavia comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen system, a digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, a single-pane sunroof, and ventilated front seats. Its safety kit comprises up to six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.
The Slavia 1-litre comes with a 4-year/1 lakh kms standard warranty. It goes up against the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City, and the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus.
