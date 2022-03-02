Published On Mar 02, 2022 01:13 PM By Tarun

The pictures suggest that its dimensions will be similar to the Compass

Jeep’s first electric SUV to globally debut in 2023.

Looks inspired by the Jeep Compass and Renegade.

Boasts of typical Jeep visual traits like the upright stance, the faux seven-slot grille, dual-tone bumpers, and square wheel arches.

Interior and battery specifications to be revealed in the coming months.

Could offer a range of up to 500 kilometres.

Jeep has revealed the first images of its all electric SUV. While Jeep has some plug-in hybrids globally, this will be its first e-SUV. The only other information available now is that it will globally debut in 2023.

One look at the images and you can see the typical Jeep design. There’s the upright stance, faux seven-slat grille with the ‘e’ inscription, slightly protruding square wheel arches, and the dual-tone bumpers with body cladding.

Some styling highlights of this electric Jeep include chunky LED headlamps, a sleek LED DRL, silver skid plates, flashy five-spoke dual-tone alloys, a slightly raked roof, C-pillar mounted door handles, and X-shaped LED tail lamps.

By the looks of it, it seems to be a compact SUV, something similar to the size of the Compass. The overall design also seems inspired by the Compass and the Renegade SUVs.

The interior and battery specifications will be revealed in the coming months. The new electric Jeep should be based on Stellantis’ STLA small platform -- part of STLA range of architectures announced at parent compact Stellantis’ EV day in July 2021. If it will be based on this platform, the SUV’s battery capacity can range between 37kWh to 82kWh and deliver a range of up to 500 kilometres.

While the carmaker has not announced any plans related to EVs in India, Jeep is bringing in the Meridian three-row SUV to India around May 2022. It will be offered with a choice of three diesel powertrains, including manual and automatic options as well as AWD. The rivals for the Meridian will include the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Skoda Kodiaq.