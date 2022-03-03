Published On Mar 03, 2022 05:54 PM By Sonny for Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

The most luxurious sedan offering from Mercedes will be offered in both locally assembled and imported variants

It is the most luxurious and tech-laden version of the current-gen S-Class.

Offered in two trims: the locally assembled 580 and the fully-imported 680.

Maybach S-Class 580 uses a 503PS 4-litre bi-turbo V8 and the 680 uses a 612PS 6-litre bi-turbo V12.

Gets exclusive design details for the exterior and interior.

Feature set includes tech-laden MBUX infotainment system, lots of screens, ADAS, Burmester sound system and gesture controls.

Mercedes-Maybach models are meant to represent the epitome of luxury automotive experiences in terms of comfort and technology. The German marquee has now launched the latest version of the Maybach S-Class in India, less than a year after the standard new-gen S-Class was introduced here.

The new Maybach S-Class is being offered in two variants:

Maybach S-Class 580 4MATIC (CKD) Rs 2.5 crore onwards Maybach S-Class 680 4MATIC (CBU) Rs 3.2 crore onwards

All prices are ex-showroom pan-India

The Maybach S580 will be locally assembled while the Maybach S680 will be imported. While they are tech-loaded to begin with, the final price will vary depending on the various extras and personalisation options selected by each buyer.

The two variants of the new Maybach get different powertrains, detailed as follows:

Variant Maybach S580 Maybach S680 Engine 4-litre bi-turbo V8 6-litre bi-turbo V12 Power 503PS 612PS Torque 700Nm 900Nm Transmission 9-spd AT 9-spd AT 0-100kmph 4.8s 4.5s

Both versions get Mercedes’ 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system combined with rear wheel steering. There is plenty of performance on offer to allow the 5.7-metre long luxury sedan to move briskly and effortlessly. It gets air suspension as standard and a Maybach driving mode for maximum passenger comfort.

The Maybach S-Class features a variety of differences over the ‘regular’ Mercedes S-Class such as the model specific grille design, alloy wheels, taillamps and the Mercedes-Maybach crest on the C-pillar. Even between the S580 and S680, the wheel designs are different and the latter gets the choice of the distinctive dual-tone exterior.

Even the interior has Maybach-centric details such as model exclusive Nappa leather upholstery and many Mercedes-Maybach logos and badges. The digital driver’s display also has a Maybach-specific interface. It has a similar layout to the standard S-Class with the vertically-oriented 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that rises up from the central console. The rear seats can recline to an angle of 43.5 degrees for maximum comfort. The rear centre console/armrest between the seats also houses a MBUX tablet to control the cabin ambience and the rear entertainment package. Then there’s the Burmester sound system with 30 speakers and 8 in-seat resonators for a 4D audio experience. This system also works towards the car’s noise cancellation to ensure a quiet and peaceful cabin experience.

Furthermore, the rear doors are powered and can be closed by the driver, or by gesture control from the rear passenger. The Maybach S680 features wooden cabin trim details among the differences over the S580.

Some of the features of the tech-laden Mercedes-Maybach S-Class are the advanced parking assist with 360-degree camera, active ambient lighting (with 235 LEDs), and massage functions. The Comfort package presets can tune various cabin aspects such as light, climate, sound and massage settings to match the selected preset. There are cameras in the roof liner to observe the actions and movements of the passengers in order to deliver intuitive assistance, a feature called MBUX Interior Assist, like a digital butler built into the car’s systems.

It also gets a suite of Level 2 Advanced Driver Assist System features such as evasive steering assist, active brake assist with cross-traffic detection, active steering assist, emergency stop assist, and adaptive cruise control. The Maybach S-Class also pushes the boundaries of safety with its 13 airbags, including those in the seatbelts for the rear passenger.

The Mercedes-Maybach S680 has already been sold out until 2023 and we expect a fairly long waiting period for the locally assembled S580 variant as well. Mercedes did state that it is striving to stay atop the issue of long delivery timelines, likely caused by high- demand and supply chain disruptions. The Maybach S-Class fills in a very niche luxury gap between the likes of the standard S-Class and the far pricier Rolls-Royces.

