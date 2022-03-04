Published On Mar 04, 2022 08:14 AM By Tarun for Skoda Slavia

Spolier alert: It's among the costliest options here

Skoda has revealed the prices of the Slavia, which start from Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 17.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Its test drives and deliveries are already underway.

The sedan replaces the aging Rapid and is larger, more powerful, and premium than it. The engine options include 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. While a 6-speed manual transmission is standard, the 1-litre gets an optional 6-speed AT and 1.5-litre, a 7-speed DSG.

Here’s a brief comparison of the Skoda Slavia’s prices with its rivals - Hyundai Verna , Maruti Suzuki Ciaz , and Honda City .

Petrol-manual

Slavia Ciaz City Verna Fourth-gen City - Sigma - Rs 8.87 lakh - - - Delta - Rs 9.51 lakh - E - Rs 9.32 lakh SV - Rs 9.29 lakh - Zeta - Rs 10 lakh - S Plus - Rs 9.73 lakh V - Rs 9.99 lakh Active - Rs 10.70 lakh Alpha - Rs 10.66 lakh - - - S - Rs 10.77 lakh - - - - V - Rs 11.23 lakh SX - Rs 11.10 lakh Ambition - Rs 12.40 lakh - VX - Rs 12.70 lakh - - - - SX (O) - Rs 12.97 lakh Style (W/O Sunroof) - Rs 13.60 lakh - ZX - Rs 13.68 lakh - Style - Rs 14 lakh - - - Style 1.5 TSI - Rs 16.19 lakh - - -

The Ciaz is the most affordable option here but at the same time, it’s the most outdated and feature-deprived model. Its base variant is cheaper than the Slavia and City by around two and three lakh, respectively.

The Slavia has among the priciest base variants of all but offers more equipment as standard such as tyre pressure monitor, ESC (electronic stability control), traction control, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The highest starting price is seen on the Honda City, that’s costlier than the Ciaz’s top-spec S variant and even the Verna’s second-to-top SX variant. However, those who’re willing to compromise can settle for the fourth-gen City.

The older version of the City gets a petrol-manual combination only and lacks many features compared to the fifth-generation. Its top-spec V MT variant is more affordable than the new City’s V variant by Rs 1.23 lakh.

The Slavia’s top-end manual variant crosses Rs 16 lakh, which makes it the costliest model here. However, it’s top-spec Style 1.5 TSI is the most powerful option we have here. The top-spec 1-litre TSI variant isn’t priced afar from the City’s ZX.

Also, the Slavia is wider, gets a bigger boot and a longer wheelbase than all the other sedans in its segment.

Among its rivals, the Ciaz gets a 105PS 1.5-litre petrol (5-speed manual/4-speed AT), the City gets 121PS 1.5-litre petrol (6-speed MT/CVT), and the Verna gets 120PS 1-litre turbo (7-speed DCT) and 115PS 1.5-litre petrol engines (6-speed MT/CVT).

So, in this price segment, you only have the Verna and Slavia with a turbo-petrol engine. However, the Verna’s turbo doesn’t get an optional manual gearbox. So, some petrolheads might find that amiss.

Petrol-automatic

Slavia Ciaz City Verna - Delta AT - Rs 10.71 lakh - - - Zeta - Rs 11.19 lakh - - - Alpha - Rs 11.86 lakh - - - - V CVT - Rs 12.63 lakh SX CVT - Rs 12.32 lakh Ambition AT - Rs 13.60 lakh - VX CVT - Rs 14 lakh - - - - SX (O) CVT - Rs 14.22 lakh - - - SX (O) Turbo DCT - Rs 14.27 lakh - - ZX CVT - Rs 14.98 lakh - Style AT - Rs 15.39 lakh - - - Style 1.5 TSI DSG - Rs 17.79 lakh

The Slavia is offered with two transmissions: 6-speed AT and 7-speed DCT. The Verna gets a CVT and 7-speed DCT, while the City goes with a CVT.

The option of a DCT with the Verna and Slavia is an advantage over the City’s CVT, as the dual-clutch auto will attract enthusiasts.

As seen again, the Ciaz is the most affordable option here, a large part of it thanks to its ancient 4-speed torque converter unit. It’s top-end automatic variant is more affordable than its rival's entry-level automatic.

The City and Verna’s entry-level automatic variants are priced similarly, while the Slavia is still a lakh away from them.

The Skoda Slavia’s tops-spec Style AT with the 1.0-litre TSI engine variant is priced close to the City’s ZX AT, but is costlier by over a lakh than the Verna’s SX (O) DCT.

As for the Style DSG, it demands a steep premium over the Style AT itself (Rs 2.4 lakh). The City and Verna’s top-end variants cost nearly three lakh cheaper. As said earlier, the 1.5 TSI is purely for the driving enthusiasts who are less concerned about the budget and more about the driving thrill.

The Hyundai Verna and Honda City are also offered with 115PS 1.5-litre and 100PS 1.5-litre diesel engines, respectively. To top that, the Verna is also available with a diesel-automatic combination. We’ll soon have the Volkswagen Virtus joining the league, which shares its underpinnings and engines with the Slavia, but will be styled completely different.

Read More on : Slavia on road price