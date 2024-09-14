Published On Sep 14, 2024 08:01 AM By Yashika for Hyundai Alcazar

Apart from new launches and teasers, this week also saw an announcement by MORTH with regards the new toll payments and Ford Motor’s India comeback

The Indian automobile industry saw a lot of new updates last week. There were quite some new car launches along with updates on new and upcoming cars. We also got fresh information on the new tolling system on highways set to be rolled out soon, along with price cuts for some cars and the return of a big carmaker to India.

Let’s take a look at what all happened last week.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launched

The Hyundai Alcazar was introduced in the Indian market in 2021, and the carmaker recently gave the SUV its first major makeover. With the midlife update, the Alcazar has not only gotten a fresh design inside and out, but it also features some new equipment, while retaining the same set of seating layouts and powertrains.

BYD eMax 7 Teased

The BYD e6, the debut vehicle from the Chinese automaker in India, is set to receive a midlife update soon. It will be renamed as the BYD eMax 7 and was recently teased in India. If you are wondering the reasons behind the name change, BYD has revealed why it chose to do so.

Tata Cars Prices Cut

With the festive season right upon us, Tata has significantly reduced prices on some of its EV models and has applied the same formula for some of its internal combustion engine (ICE) offerings as well. To make the deal even sweeter, some of these models are also being offered with additional discounts.

MG Windsor EV Launched

MG recently launched the Windsor EV, its third all-electric offering, in India. While the carmaker has not revealed its entire price list, the Windsor EV does have a very aggressive starting price. The automaker has also introduced a unique concept known as the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) ownership rental program with the Windsor EV.

Nissan Magnite Facelift Launch Date Out

Nissan is gearing up to refresh its only available model in India, the Magnite, with its first major midlife update expected to come out soon.

New Toll Payments System

The Indian Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) has announced a new Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) .

2024 Maruti Swift CNG Launched

Nearly four months after the launch of the fourth-generation Maruti Swift, the automaker has now introduced CNG variants as well. However, the relatively greener powertrain is not available across the entire lineup of the hatchback.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Serial No. 1 To Be Auctioned Off

Mahindra is doing ‘encore’ by auctioning the first unit of the Thar Roxx as it did with the 3-door model in 2020. The reason for auctioning the first unit is similar to when it was done for the smaller wheelbase Thar a few years ago.

Ford To Make A Comeback In India

The American auto brand, Ford Motor, which stopped its local operations in India in 2021 is set to restart its manufacturing plant in Chennai. That said, don’t have your hopes too high just yet as it may not be for the reason you may be thinking about.

