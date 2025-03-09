Top 7 Cars That Get Panoramic Sunroof On Lower Variants Under Rs 20 Lakh

While multiple carmakers are offering the panoramic sunroof on lower variants of their cars, the Kia Syros is the most affordable offering in the list with this feature

A panoramic sunroof is one of the sought-after features when it comes to buying a new car. As such, carmakers are trying to attract more customers by offering said feature at a more affordable price. Here is a list of 7 cars that offer panoramic sunroofs from their lower variants.

MG Astor

Variant: Shine

Price: Rs 12.48 lakh

The MG Astor gets a panoramic sunroof from its second variant, the Shine. This variant comes with a single engine, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which delivers 110 PS and 144 Nm. The Shine variant of the Astor gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen display, 6 speakers, cruise control, auto AC, 2 airbags, hill hold assist, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Hyundai Creta

Variant: EX (O)

Price: Rs 12.97 lakh

Hyundai recently introduced model year 2025 (MY25) updates for the Creta, with two new variants, including the one-above base EX (O) trim. It introduces a panoramic sunroof, which was earlier available on the S (O) variant, making this feature more affordable by Rs 1.5 lakh. This variant of the Creta gets a 1.5-litre N/A petrol (115 PS/144 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel (160 PS/253 Nm). The Creta gets another engine, a 1.5-litre turbo (160 PS/253 Nm), which is not available with this variant. Features onboard the EX (O) variant include manual AC with rear vents, an 8-inch touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 6 airbags, hill start assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Hyundai Alcazar

Variant: Prestige (Petrol Only)

Price: Rs 17.18 lakh

Another Hyundai car on this list, the Alcazar, gets a panoramic sunroof from its second Prestige variant. While this variant comes with two engine choices: a 1.5-litre turbo petrol (160 PS / 253 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (116 250 Nm), the panoramic sunroof is only available with the petrol option. Features onboard Alcazar include a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual zone auto-AC with rear vents, cruise control, six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rain-sensing wipers, and Level 2 ADAS.

Kia Syros

Variant: HTX Plus

Price: Rs 11.50 lakh

The latest offering by the Korean carmaker, the Syros, gets a panoramic sunroof from the third variant onwards. This variant gets two engines: a 1-litre turbo (120 PS/172 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel (115.5 PS/250 Nm). Features offered with this HTX Plus include a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4 speakers, a rear view camera, 6 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and hill hold assist.

Tata Curvv

Variant: Pure Plus S

Price: Rs 11.87 lakh

Tata offers the Curvv with a panoramic sunroof from its third variant, Pure Plus S. This variant gets two engine choices: 1.2-litre petrol (120 PS/ 170 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel (118 PS/ 260 Nm). This variant gets features such as a 7-inch touchscreen display, cruise control, 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and ABS with EBD.

Kia Seltos

Variant: HTK (O)

Price: Rs 13 lakh

The Seltos features a panoramic sunroof from its third variant. This variant’s powertrain comes with two engine choices: a 1.5-litre N/A (115 PS/144 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel (116 PS/250 Nm). Kia offers a third engine option, a 1.5-litre turbo (160 PS/253 Nm), which is not available with the HTK (O) variant. Amenities onboard this variant include cruise control, ambient lighting, an 8-inch infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC with rear vents, front and rear parking sensors, 6 airbags, and hill start assist.

Mahindra XUV 700

Variant: AX 5 Select

Price: Rs 16.89 lakh

The Mahindra XUV 700 comes with a panoramic sunroof from the AX 5 Select variant, which is offered in a 7-seater configuration. The powertrains on offer with this variant include a 2-litre petrol (200 PS/380Nm) and a 2.2-litre diesel (156 PS/up to 450 Nm). The features onboard the AX 5 Select include a dual 10.25-inch screen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker sound system, powered ORVMs, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

