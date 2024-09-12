All
2024 Maruti Swift CNG Launched, Prices Start From Rs 8.20 Lakh

Modified On Sep 12, 2024 12:53 PM By Rohit for Maruti Swift

The Swift CNG is available in three variants – Vxi, Vxi (O), and Zxi – priced at a premium of Rs 90,000 over the corresponding petrol-manual variants

2024 Maruti Swift CNG launched

  • Maruti launched the petrol-only variants of the new Swift in May 2024.

  • Prices of the CNG variants range from Rs 8.20 lakh to Rs 9.20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

  • The CNG variants get the same 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol unit but here it makes 69 PS/102 Nm and comes with the 5-speed MT only.

  • Maruti offers the Swift CNG with a 7-inch touchscreen, auto AC, and six airbags.

  • Prices of the Swift range from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

When the fourth-generation Maruti Swift was launched in our market in May 2024, it was not available with the CNG option. Maruti has now addressed the concern and has launched the CNG variants of the hatchback. The optional CNG kit is being offered in three variants, which are priced as follows:

Variant

Normal Price

CNG Price

Difference

Vxi

Rs 7.30 lakh

Rs 8.20 lakh

+Rs 90,000

Vxi (O)

Rs 7.57 lakh

Rs 8.47 lakh

+Rs 90,000

Zxi

Rs 8.30 lakh

Rs 9.20 lakh

+Rs 90,000

The CNG variants command a premium of Rs 90,000 over their corresponding petrol-manual variants.

Swift CNG Engine And Gearbox Details

Maruti has provided the Swift’s CNG variants with the following engine and gearbox option:

Specification

Swift CNG

Engine

1.2-litre Petrol+CNG

Power

69 PS

Torque

102 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT

Claimed Mileage

32.85 km/kg

The same 1.2-litre petrol engine is available in the other variants wherein it makes 82 PS and 112 Nm. It also offers a choice of a 5-speed AMT.

Swift CNG Features

2024 Maruti Swift 7-inch touchscreen

Apart from the mechanical changes, the Swift CNG does not get any revisions to the features set on offer with the variants it is based on. Key features include a 7-inch touchscreen, auto climate control with rear vents, wireless phone charger, and connected car tech.

Its safety kit includes six airbags (as standard), electronic stability programme (ESP), hill-hold assist, and a reversing camera.

Maruti Swift Price And Competition

2024 Maruti Swift rear

The Maruti Swift CNG’s only direct rival is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG. Apart from the Hyundai hatchback, the Maruti Swift is also an option to the CNG variants of the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter.

R
Published by
Rohit
