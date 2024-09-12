2024 Maruti Swift CNG Launched, Prices Start From Rs 8.20 Lakh

Modified On Sep 12, 2024 12:53 PM By Rohit for Maruti Swift

The Swift CNG is available in three variants – Vxi, Vxi (O), and Zxi – priced at a premium of Rs 90,000 over the corresponding petrol-manual variants

Maruti launched the petrol-only variants of the new Swift in May 2024.

Prices of the CNG variants range from Rs 8.20 lakh to Rs 9.20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The CNG variants get the same 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol unit but here it makes 69 PS/102 Nm and comes with the 5-speed MT only.

Maruti offers the Swift CNG with a 7-inch touchscreen, auto AC, and six airbags.

Prices of the Swift range from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

When the fourth-generation Maruti Swift was launched in our market in May 2024, it was not available with the CNG option. Maruti has now addressed the concern and has launched the CNG variants of the hatchback. The optional CNG kit is being offered in three variants, which are priced as follows:

Variant Normal Price CNG Price Difference Vxi Rs 7.30 lakh Rs 8.20 lakh +Rs 90,000 Vxi (O) Rs 7.57 lakh Rs 8.47 lakh +Rs 90,000 Zxi Rs 8.30 lakh Rs 9.20 lakh +Rs 90,000

The CNG variants command a premium of Rs 90,000 over their corresponding petrol-manual variants.

Swift CNG Engine And Gearbox Details

Maruti has provided the Swift’s CNG variants with the following engine and gearbox option:

Specification Swift CNG Engine 1.2-litre Petrol+CNG Power 69 PS Torque 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT Claimed Mileage 32.85 km/kg

The same 1.2-litre petrol engine is available in the other variants wherein it makes 82 PS and 112 Nm. It also offers a choice of a 5-speed AMT.

Also Read: Your Vehicle Will Now Be Charged ZERO Toll On National And Express Highways, But Only For A Limited Distance

Swift CNG Features

Apart from the mechanical changes, the Swift CNG does not get any revisions to the features set on offer with the variants it is based on. Key features include a 7-inch touchscreen, auto climate control with rear vents, wireless phone charger, and connected car tech.

Its safety kit includes six airbags (as standard), electronic stability programme (ESP), hill-hold assist, and a reversing camera.

Maruti Swift Price And Competition

The Maruti Swift CNG’s only direct rival is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG. Apart from the Hyundai hatchback, the Maruti Swift is also an option to the CNG variants of the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Read More on : Maruti Swift AMT