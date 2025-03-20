Hyundai India Announces 1 Day Service Camp For March 2025

Hyundai is holding the 1-day program on March 23, 2025, where customers can win up to 50 percent discount on car services

Hyundai is offering a free 18-point vehicle check-up during the program.

Customers can win discounts for multiple services such as wheel alignment, anti-rust coating and dry washing.

Customers can also bag a 20 percent discount on accessories

Hyundai has announced the 2025 edition of the ‘Hyundai Always Around’ service campaign, which will be held on March 23. This 1-day program entails a free check-up of your Hyundai vehicle along with a chance to win discounts on multiple services. Here is an overview of what services you can get and discounts you can win during the 2025 ‘Hyundai Always Around’ campaign:

Details Of The Service Camp

During the program, Hyundai is offering a complimentary 18-point vehicle check-up along with a chance to win discounts, which are as follows:

Services Discount Wheel alignment and balancing 50 percent Interior cleaning and exterior enrichment 30 percent Mechanical labour 20 percent Anti-rust coating 10 percent Dry Wash Free of cost

Hyundai is also offering a chance to win a discount of 20 percent on accessories

Hyundai stated that the planned activities during the program will enable participants to win the above-stated discounts but did not specify the nature of these events. For more information about the event, Hyundai has urged customers to contact their nearest Hyundai dealership.

Hyundai’s India Portfolio

Hyundai is currently the second best-selling carmaker in India and has 14 models on offer. Its current lineup includes internal combustion engine (ICE) models such as the Creta, Alcazar, Exter, Tucson and Venue. The Korean carmaker also has a couple of EVs on offer, such as the Ioniq 5 and the recently launched Hyundai Creta Electric. The price range of Hyundai cars begins at Rs 5.98 lakh for the Grand i10 Nios hatchback and goes up to Rs 46.30 lakh for the Ioniq 5.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

