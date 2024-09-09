Modified On Sep 09, 2024 06:49 PM By Shreyash

The BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift) is already on sale in international markets and is known as BYD M6

The BYD e6 was the Chinese automaker's first offering in India in 2022.

The eMAX 7 is expected to feature the same design changes as the international-spec BYD M6.

Exterior updates could include new LED lighting and redesigned alloy wheels.

Features highlights could include 12.8-inch touchscreen system, a wireless phone charger, and a panoramic glass roof.

Internationally, the M6 is available with two battery pack options: 55.4 kWh and 71.8 kWh, offering a claimed range of up to 530 km.

The eMAX 7 could be priced at a premium over the e6, which is priced at Rs 29.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The BYD e6, the debut product from the Chinese automaker in India, is set to receive a midlife update soon. Ahead of its launch, BYD has renamed the facelifted e6 as the ‘eMAX 7’. Internationally, BYD offers the facelifted e6 under the ‘M6’ badge. The eMAX 7 in India is expected to feature a fresh design, new features, and an improved driving range.

What Does ‘eMAX 7’ Stands For?

According to BYD, the new name given to the e6 facelift signifies three things: The ‘e’ in the name indicates that it’s an EV, MAX represents improved performance and range, and the 7 denotes that it’s a successor to the e6 MPV. According to the automaker, the ‘eMAX 7’ name promises enhanced electric performance and a more practical experience for families. This also suggests that the eMAX 7 could be available in both 6- and 7-seater layouts, whereas the current e6 is only offered in a 5-seater configuration.

Design Changes

The BYD eMAX 7 will have the same body style and silhouette as its predecessor, the e6, but it will get some design tweaks which are likely to be the same as the internationally sold M6. It will get redesigned LED headlights and a new grille inspired from the BYD Atto 3. Other expected changes include newly designed alloy wheels, and tweaked LED tail lights.

Also Check Out: MG Windsor EV: What To Expect

Cabin & Expected Features

Similarly, the eMAX 7 could borrow the dashboard and interior theme from the BYD M6. The international-spec version of the eMAX 7 comes with dual-tone cabin theme along with the updated dashboard design. The centre console has also been revised and the drive mode selector is also new.

In terms of features, the eMAX 7 could borrow a bigger 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen, wireless phone charger, panoramic glass roof, and ventilated front seats from the M6. Its safety kit could include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and all-wheel disc brakes. It could also get level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring and automatic high beam.

Powertrain Details

Internationally, the BYD eMAX 7 comes with two battery pack options: a 55.4 kWh pack and a larger 71.8 kWh. The 55.4 kWh comes mated to a 163 PS electric motor, while the 71.8 kWh pack is paired with a 204 PS unit. It has a NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) claimed range of up to 530 km and includes vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality.

Expected Price & Rivals

The BYD eMAX 7 is expected to carry a premium over the current e6’s price, which costs Rs 29.15 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). It has no direct rivals in India but the MPV serves as an electric alternative to the Toyota Innova Hycross and Toyota Innova Crysta.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : BYD E6 Automatic