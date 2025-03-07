Hyundai Is Offering Discounts Of Up To Rs 55,000 On Its Lineup This March

Modified On Mar 07, 2025 04:48 PM By Kartik

Save for the Hyundai Creta, Creta Electric, and Ioniq 5, all Hyundai models are being offered with benefits

Hyundai Venue attracts the highest discount of up to Rs 55,000.

The Grand i10 Nios and the i20 Nios are offered with benefits of up to Rs 53,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively.

Hyundai is offering an additional Rs 5,000 scrappage benefit along with the exchange discount with a valid certificate of deposit.

All offers are valid till the end of March 2025.

Hyundai has rolled out offers for March 2025 on most of its lineup. The Korean cammaker has skipped discounts on its best seller, the Hyundai Creta, its electric sibling Creta Electric, and the sportier Creta N Line, as well as the Ioniq 5. The benefits on other models include a flat cash bonus, exchange benefits, and corporate discounts on some cars.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Benefit Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Bonus Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 53,000

The aforementioned discounts are applicable on the non-CNG manual variants

The CNG variants are offered with a lower cash discount of Rs 30,000, resulting in a total benefit of Rs 43,000.

The AMT variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios are offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, while the base Era variant attracts the lowest cash discount of Rs 5,000.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios price ranges from Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 8.38 lakh

Hyundai Aura

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs Rs 35,000 Exchange Benefit Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Bonus Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 48,000

The highest discounts are offered with the CNG-powered variants except for the base E trim.

The petrol variants are offered a reduced cash discount of Rs 30,000.

The E CNG variant attracts a cash discount of Rs 10,000.

Other benefits are applicable regardless of the chosen variant.

The Hyundai Aura is priced between Rs 6.54 lakh and Rs 9.11 lakh

Hyundai Exter

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Benefit Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000

The mid-to-top petrol variants, along with the Knight Edition, attract the highest cash discount of Rs 25,000. These variants, however, receive a reduced exchange benefit of Rs 5,000.

The CNG variants SX and SX Tech, along with S and S Plus petrol variants, are being offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000.

The base CNG variants, S, S Executive, and S Plus Executive, are available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000.

The base petrol variants, EX and EX(O), do not get any discounts, including the exchange benefits.

The Hyundai Exter is priced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.51 lakh

Hyundai i20/i20 N Line

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Benefit Up to Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 50,000

The MT variants attract the aforementioned benefits.

The CVT variants of the Hyundai i20 are offered with a reduced cash discount of Rs 25,000.

All variants of the Hyundai i20 N Line receive the same cash discount of Rs 25,000.

The Hyundai i20 is priced between Rs 7.04 lakh and Rs 11.25 lakh

The Hyundai i20 N Line price ranges from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12.56 lakh.

Hyundai Venue/Venue N Line

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Benefit Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 55,000

The 1-litre turbo petrol variants are available with aforementioned discounts.

The base variants, S and S(O), along with the S(O)Knight edition are offered with a cash discount of Rs 35,000.

The S Plus, S(O) Plus, and the adventure edition based on the later variant attract a reduced cash discount of Rs 20,000.

The remaining variants that are powered by the N/A (naturally aspirated) engine are offered a cash discount of Rs 35,000.

The Venue N Line attracts a discount of Rs 35,000 across all variants.

The diesel variants of the Hyundai Venue do not attract any discounts in March 2025.

Hyundai Venue is priced between Rs 7.94 lakh and Rs 13.53 lakh.

The Venue N Line is priced between Rs 12.15 lakh and Rs 13.97 lakh.

Hyundai Verna

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 25,000 Exchange Benefit Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 50,000

All variants of the Hyundai Verna are available with a discount of Rs 25,000.

The Hyundai Verna price ranges from Rs 11.07 lakh to Rs 17.55 lakh

Hyundai Alcazar

Offer Amount Cash Discount N/A Exchange Benefit Up to Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 25,000

Hyundai is not offering any cash discount on the Alcazar.

Other benefits are still applicable regardless of the variant chosen.

The Hyundai Alcazar price ranges from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 21.70 lakh

Hyundai Tucson

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Benefit Up to Rs 35,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 50,000

The aforementioned discounts are offered on the diesel variants of the Tucson.

Petrol variants do not attract any cash benefits and get a reduced exchange benefit of Rs 30,000.

The Hyundai Tucson is priced between Rs 29.27 lakh and Rs 36.04 lakh

Notes

The discounts may vary depending on the state or city. Please contact your nearest Hyundai dealership for more details.

All prices are ex-showroom,Delhi

