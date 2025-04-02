Hyundai Alcazar Now Gets Wireless Smartphone Connectivity But For A Small Premium
Apr 02, 2025
The wired-to-wireless adapter will be available on the mid- and top-spec variants: Prestige, Platinum and Signature
The wired-to-wireless adapter will allow wireless smartphone connectivity for Rs 3,000
The overall price range of the Hyundai Alcazar remains unchanged
Features on offer remain unchanged such as dual 10.25-inch screen setup, front and rear ventilated seats and 8-speaker Bose sound system
Safety features include 6-airbags (as standard), 360-degree camera and ADAS
Alcazar comes with two engines, a 1.5-litre petrol engine (160 PS/253 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine ( 116 PS/ 250 Nm)
The Hyundai Alcazar now comes with a wired-to-wireless adapter. This adapter will allow wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a feature that was earlier not present on the SUV, even when it was given a midlife update back in September 2024. Hyundai is offering this feature on the Prestige, Platinum and Signature variants, skipping the entry-level Executive trim, as it does not come with an infotainment system. The carmaker did not specify if this adapter is an optional piece of equipment for the Alcazar but has offered a new price point for the variants, which are as follows :
Hyundai Alcazar: New Prices
|
Fuel Type
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
1.5-litre petrol
|
Prestige 7 seater
|
Rs 17.18 lakh
|
Rs 17.21 lakh
|
Rs 3,000
|
Platinum 7 Seater
|
Rs 19.56 lakh
|
Rs 19.60 lakh
|
Rs 3,000
|
Platinum DCT* 7 Seater
|
Rs 20.91 lakh
|
Rs 20.95 lakh
|
Rs 3,000
|
Platinum DCT 6 Seater
|
Rs 21 lakh
|
Rs 21.04 lakh
|
Rs 3,000
|
Signature DCT 7 Seater
|
Rs 21.35 lakh
|
Rs 21.39 lakh
|
Rs 3,000
|
Signature DCT 6 Seater
|
Rs 21.55 lakh
|
Rs 21.59 lakh
|
Rs 3,000
|
1.5 litre diesel
|
Prestige 7 seater
|
Rs 17.18 lakh
|
Rs 17.22 lakh
|
Rs 3,000
|
Platinum 7 Seater
|
Rs 19.56 lakh
|
Rs 19.60 lakh
|
Rs 3,000
|
Platinum AT^ 7 Seater
|
Rs 20.91 lakh
|
Rs 20.95 lakh
|
Rs 3,000
|
Platinum AT 6 Seater
|
Rs 21 lakh
|
Rs 21.04 lakh
|
Rs 3,000
|
Signature AT 7 Seater
|
Rs 21.25 lakh
|
Rs 21.39 lakh
|
Rs 3,000
|
Signature AT 6 Seater
|
Rs 21.55 lakh
|
Rs 21.59 lakh
|
Rs 3,000
*DCT= Dual clutch automatic transmission
^AT= torque converter automatic transmission
Please note that some of these variants are also offered with a dual-tone/matte colour option, prices of which have not been hiked.
No Other Changes Made
Other features on board the Hyundai Alcazar remain unchanged, such as dual 10.25-inch displays (fully digital driver’s display and the other one for infotainment), wireless phone charger, front and rear ventilated seats (rear only on the 6 seater variant), an 8-speaker Bose sound system and a panoramic sunroof.
The safety suite comes with 6 airbags (as standard), hill hold assist, a 360-degree camera, front and rear sensors, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as forward collision warning, lane keep assist and blind spot monitoring.
Hyundai Alcazar: Powertrain
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre turbo petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Power
|
160 PS
|
116 PS
|
Torque
|
253 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, 7-Speed DCT
|
6-speed MT, 6-Speed AT
Hyundai Alcazar: Price And Rivals
Even with this hike, the overall price range of the Hyundai Alcazar remains unchanged. It is priced from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.70 lakh and rivals the likes of Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.
(All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi)
