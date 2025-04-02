Hyundai Alcazar Now Gets Wireless Smartphone Connectivity But For A Small Premium

The wired-to-wireless adapter will be available on the mid- and top-spec variants: Prestige, Platinum and Signature

The wired-to-wireless adapter will allow wireless smartphone connectivity for Rs 3,000

The overall price range of the Hyundai Alcazar remains unchanged

Features on offer remain unchanged such as dual 10.25-inch screen setup, front and rear ventilated seats and 8-speaker Bose sound system

Safety features include 6-airbags (as standard), 360-degree camera and ADAS

Alcazar comes with two engines, a 1.5-litre petrol engine (160 PS/253 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine ( 116 PS/ 250 Nm)

The Hyundai Alcazar now comes with a wired-to-wireless adapter. This adapter will allow wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a feature that was earlier not present on the SUV, even when it was given a midlife update back in September 2024. Hyundai is offering this feature on the Prestige, Platinum and Signature variants, skipping the entry-level Executive trim, as it does not come with an infotainment system. The carmaker did not specify if this adapter is an optional piece of equipment for the Alcazar but has offered a new price point for the variants, which are as follows :

Hyundai Alcazar: New Prices

Fuel Type Variant Old Price New Price Difference 1.5-litre petrol Prestige 7 seater Rs 17.18 lakh Rs 17.21 lakh Rs 3,000 Platinum 7 Seater Rs 19.56 lakh Rs 19.60 lakh Rs 3,000 Platinum DCT* 7 Seater Rs 20.91 lakh Rs 20.95 lakh Rs 3,000 Platinum DCT 6 Seater Rs 21 lakh Rs 21.04 lakh Rs 3,000 Signature DCT 7 Seater Rs 21.35 lakh Rs 21.39 lakh Rs 3,000 Signature DCT 6 Seater Rs 21.55 lakh Rs 21.59 lakh Rs 3,000 1.5 litre diesel Prestige 7 seater Rs 17.18 lakh Rs 17.22 lakh Rs 3,000 Platinum 7 Seater Rs 19.56 lakh Rs 19.60 lakh Rs 3,000 Platinum AT^ 7 Seater Rs 20.91 lakh Rs 20.95 lakh Rs 3,000 Platinum AT 6 Seater Rs 21 lakh Rs 21.04 lakh Rs 3,000 Signature AT 7 Seater Rs 21.25 lakh Rs 21.39 lakh Rs 3,000 Signature AT 6 Seater Rs 21.55 lakh Rs 21.59 lakh Rs 3,000

*DCT= Dual clutch automatic transmission

^AT= torque converter automatic transmission

Please note that some of these variants are also offered with a dual-tone/matte colour option, prices of which have not been hiked.

No Other Changes Made

Other features on board the Hyundai Alcazar remain unchanged, such as dual 10.25-inch displays (fully digital driver’s display and the other one for infotainment), wireless phone charger, front and rear ventilated seats (rear only on the 6 seater variant), an 8-speaker Bose sound system and a panoramic sunroof.

The safety suite comes with 6 airbags (as standard), hill hold assist, a 360-degree camera, front and rear sensors, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as forward collision warning, lane keep assist and blind spot monitoring.

Hyundai Alcazar: Powertrain

Engine 1.5-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 160 PS 116 PS Torque 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-Speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-Speed AT

Hyundai Alcazar: Price And Rivals

Even with this hike, the overall price range of the Hyundai Alcazar remains unchanged. It is priced from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.70 lakh and rivals the likes of Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.

(All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi)

