    Hyundai Alcazar Now Gets Wireless Smartphone Connectivity But For A Small Premium

    Modified On Apr 02, 2025 04:01 PM By Kartik

    3.3K Views
    The wired-to-wireless adapter will be available on the mid- and top-spec variants: Prestige, Platinum and Signature

    Hyundai Alcazar Wireless Connectivity

    • The wired-to-wireless adapter will allow wireless smartphone connectivity for Rs 3,000

    • The overall price range of the Hyundai Alcazar remains unchanged

    • Features on offer remain unchanged such as dual 10.25-inch screen setup, front and rear ventilated seats and 8-speaker Bose sound system

    • Safety features include 6-airbags (as standard), 360-degree camera and ADAS

    • Alcazar comes with two engines, a 1.5-litre petrol engine (160 PS/253 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine ( 116 PS/ 250 Nm)

     The Hyundai Alcazar now comes with a wired-to-wireless adapter. This adapter will allow wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a feature that was earlier not present on the SUV, even when it was given a midlife update back in September 2024. Hyundai is offering this feature on the Prestige, Platinum and Signature variants, skipping the entry-level Executive trim, as it does not come with an infotainment system. The carmaker did not specify if this adapter is an optional piece of equipment for the Alcazar but has offered a new price point for the variants, which are as follows :

    Hyundai Alcazar: New Prices  

    Fuel Type 

    Variant 

    Old Price 

    New Price 

    Difference 

    1.5-litre petrol 

    Prestige 7 seater 

    Rs 17.18 lakh 

    Rs 17.21 lakh 

    Rs 3,000

    Platinum 7 Seater 

    Rs 19.56 lakh 

    Rs 19.60 lakh 

    Rs 3,000

    Platinum DCT* 7 Seater 

    Rs 20.91 lakh 

    Rs 20.95 lakh 

    Rs 3,000

    Platinum DCT 6 Seater 

    Rs 21 lakh 

    Rs 21.04 lakh 

    Rs 3,000

    Signature DCT 7 Seater 

    Rs 21.35 lakh 

    Rs 21.39 lakh 

    Rs 3,000

    Signature DCT 6 Seater

    Rs 21.55 lakh 

    Rs 21.59 lakh 

    Rs 3,000

    1.5 litre diesel 

    Prestige 7 seater 

    Rs 17.18 lakh 

    Rs 17.22 lakh 

    Rs 3,000

    Platinum 7 Seater 

    Rs 19.56 lakh 

    Rs 19.60 lakh 

    Rs 3,000

    Platinum AT^ 7 Seater 

    Rs 20.91 lakh 

    Rs 20.95 lakh 

    Rs 3,000

    Platinum AT 6 Seater 

    Rs 21 lakh 

    Rs 21.04 lakh 

    Rs 3,000

    Signature AT 7 Seater 

    Rs 21.25 lakh

    Rs 21.39 lakh 

    Rs 3,000

    Signature AT 6 Seater

    Rs 21.55 lakh 

    Rs 21.59 lakh 

    Rs 3,000

    *DCT= Dual clutch automatic transmission 

    ^AT= torque converter automatic transmission 

    Please note that some of these variants are also offered with a dual-tone/matte colour option, prices of which have not been hiked. 

    Also Check Out: New Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Safety Features Revealed Ahead Of Launch

    No Other Changes Made

    Hyundai Alcazar Cabin

    Other features on board the Hyundai Alcazar remain unchanged, such as dual 10.25-inch displays (fully digital driver’s display and the other one for infotainment), wireless phone charger, front and rear ventilated seats (rear only on the 6 seater variant), an 8-speaker Bose sound system and a panoramic sunroof. 

    The safety suite comes with 6 airbags (as standard), hill hold assist, a 360-degree camera, front and rear sensors, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as forward collision warning, lane keep assist and blind spot monitoring. 

    Hyundai Alcazar: Powertrain

    Hyundai Alcazar Powertrain

    Engine

    1.5-litre turbo petrol

    1.5-litre diesel 

    Power

    160 PS

    116 PS

    Torque

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT, 7-Speed DCT

    6-speed MT, 6-Speed AT

    Hyundai Alcazar: Price And Rivals 

    Hyundai Alcazar Rivals

    Even with this hike, the overall price range of the Hyundai Alcazar remains unchanged. It is priced from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.70 lakh and rivals the likes of Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus

    (All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi)

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Was this article helpful ?

    2 out of 2 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Hyundai Alcazar

