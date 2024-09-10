Modified On Sep 10, 2024 02:27 PM By Dipan for Tata Punch EV

Tata Motors is also providing 6-month free charging at Tata Power charging points for EVs purchased during this festive season

In celebration of the 2024 festive season, Tata has reduced prices on some of its EVs by up to Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom). This follows a recent price cut on its ICE (internal combustion engine) models. The discount is available for the Tata Nexon EV, Tata Punch EV, and Tata Tiago EV, but not for the Tigor EV or Curvv EV.

Tata is also offering 6 months of free charging at Tata Power points for EVs purchased during this period. These offers are valid until the end of October 2024. Here’s a look at the revised prices for these Tata EVs:

Tata Tiago EV

The Tata Tiago EV is one of the most budget-friendly electric cars in India. It comes in four main variants: XE, XT, XZ Plus, and XZ Plus Tech Lux. The starting price has been updated as follows:

Model Old Price New Price Difference Tata Tiago EV XE Rs 7.99 lakh Rs 7.99 lakh No difference

While the price of the base Tata Tiago EV remains the same, other variants now have discounts of up to Rs 40,000.

The Tata Tiago EV comes with two battery options: 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh. The smaller battery provides a claimed range of up to 250 km, while the larger one goes up to 315 km. In terms of features, it has a 7-inch touchscreen, auto AC, push-button start, and cruise control. For safety, it has dual front airbags, rain-sensing wipers, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rear-view camera.

Tata Punch EV

The Tata Punch EV is offered in five broad variants: Smart, Smart Plus, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered Plus. Let us take a revised look at the entry-level variant’s prices:

Model Old Price New Price Difference Tata Punch EV Smart Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 1 lakh

The base Smart variant of the Tata Punch EV is now Rs 1 lakh more affordable. Other variants have price cuts of up to Rs 1.20 lakh.

The Tata Punch EV offers two battery options: a 25 kWh battery with a 315 km claimed range and a 35 kWh battery with a 421 km claimed range. It features a 10.25-inch dual-screen setup, an air purifier, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, and a sunroof. For safety, it includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera, ESC, and an electronic parking brake.

Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon EV is a subcompact all-electric SUV offered in a total of 10 variants. The variants are broadly classified as Creative, Fearless and Empowered. The last two further get Plus and Plus S iterations. Let us take a look at the revised starting prices:

Model Old Price New Price Difference Tata Nexon EV Creative Rs 14.50 lakh Rs 12.50 lakh Rs 2 lakh

The base Smart variant of the Tata Nexon EV is now Rs 2 lakh more affordable. However, other variants have price cuts of up to Rs 3 lakh.

The Tata Nexon EV offers a choice of two battery packs: a 30 kWh battery for the Medium Range version with a 325 km claimed range, and a 40.5 kWh battery for the Long Range version with a 465 km claimed range. It features a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, automatic AC, and ventilated front seats. For safety, it includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold. The Nexon EV has achieved a full five-star rating from Bharat NCAP.

Rivals

The Tata Tiago EV competes with the MG Comet EV, the Tata Punch EV rivals the Citroen eC3, and the Tata Nexon EV goes up against the Mahindra XUV400 EV.

