Hyundai Cars To Get Costlier From April 2025

Hyundai has stated the reason for the hike to be rising raw material costs and an increase in operational expenses

Hyundai has joined the growing list of carmakers that have announced a price hike to be effective from April 2025. The Korean carmaker stated that it will initiate a hike of up to 3 percent across its entire lineup, which also includes the recently launched Creta Electric. This is the second price hike by Hyundai this year, the first one being in January 2025. The carmaker also stated a couple of reasons for this hike, which are as follows:

Reason For The Hike

The second best-selling carmaker in India has stated the reason for this hike to be rising input costs, increased raw material costs, and higher operational expenses amongst other things. Other carmakers such as Kia and Maruti, also stated a similar reason along with a similar price hike.

Do note that the price increase will be decided based on the model and variant. For context here are the prices of the current Hyundai offerings in India

Model Current Price Range Grand i10 Nios Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 8.62 lakh Exter Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.51 lakh Aura Rs 6.54 lakh to Rs 9.11 lakh I20 Rs 7.04 lakh to Rs 11.25 lakh Venue Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.52 lakh I20 N Line Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12.56 lakh Verna Rs 11.07 lakh to Rs 17.55 lakh Creta Rs 11.11 lakh to Rs 20.50 lakh Venue N Line Rs 12.14 lakh to Rs 13.97 lakh Alcazar Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.70 lakh Creta N Line Rs 16.93 lakh to Rs 20.64 lakh Creta Electric Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 24.38 Tucson Rs 29.27 lakh to Rs 36.04 lakh Ioniq 5 Rs 46.30 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Hyundai’s Future Plans

Hyundai hasn’t confirmed any models for a definitive launch in 2025 in India, but we do expect the carmaker to introduce the facelifted Tucson here this year.

