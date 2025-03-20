All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    Hyundai Cars To Get Costlier From April 2025

    Published On Mar 20, 2025 10:48 AM By Kartik for Hyundai Creta N Line

    • 2.5K Views
    • Write a comment

    Hyundai has stated the reason for the hike to be rising raw material costs and an increase in operational expenses

    Hyundai Hike

    Hyundai has joined the growing list of carmakers that have announced a price hike to be effective from April 2025. The Korean carmaker stated that it will initiate a hike of up to 3 percent across its entire lineup, which also includes the recently launched Creta Electric. This is the second price hike by Hyundai this year, the first one being in January 2025. The carmaker also stated a couple of reasons for this hike, which are as follows:

    Reason For The Hike 

    Hyundai Price Hike

    The second best-selling carmaker in India has stated the reason for this hike to be rising input costs, increased raw material costs, and higher operational expenses amongst other things. Other carmakers such as Kia and Maruti, also stated a similar reason along with a similar price hike. 

    Do note that the price increase will be decided based on the model and variant. For context here are the prices of the current Hyundai offerings in India

    Model

    Current Price Range 

    Grand i10 Nios 

    Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 8.62 lakh 

    Exter 

    Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.51 lakh 

    Aura 

    Rs 6.54 lakh to Rs 9.11 lakh 

    I20 

    Rs 7.04 lakh to Rs 11.25 lakh 

    Venue 

    Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.52 lakh 

    I20 N Line 

    Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12.56 lakh 

    Verna 

    Rs 11.07 lakh to Rs 17.55 lakh 

    Creta 

    Rs 11.11 lakh to Rs 20.50 lakh 

    Venue N Line 

    Rs 12.14 lakh to Rs 13.97 lakh 

    Alcazar 

    Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.70 lakh 

    Creta N Line 

    Rs 16.93 lakh to Rs 20.64 lakh 

    Creta Electric 

    Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 24.38

    Tucson 

    Rs 29.27 lakh to Rs 36.04 lakh 

    Ioniq 5  

    Rs 46.30 lakh 

    *All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

    Also Check Out: Tata Cars To Get Dearer From April 2025

    Hyundai’s Future Plans 

    Hyundai hasn’t confirmed any models for a definitive launch in 2025 in India, but we do expect the carmaker to introduce the facelifted Tucson here this year.

     

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Hyundai Creta N Line

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    *Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Electric Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    Electric Car
    Upcoming Electric Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Hyundai Cars To Get Costlier From April 2025
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience