Modified On Sep 11, 2024 07:18 PM By Shreyash for Nissan Magnite 2024

The design changes on the Nissan Magnite facelift will likely be subtle, and it’s expected to come with more premium features

The Nissan Magnite facelift is set to be launched on October 4.

The Nissan SUV has been on sale since late 2020; set to receive its first major update.

Design changes could include revised grille and updated bumper, new alloy wheels, headlights and tail lights.

It is expected to come with new interior trims and seat upholstery.

Could get premium features like ventilated front seats and a sunroof.

Safety features could include 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Likely to use the same 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1-litre turbo-petrol engine options.

Expected to be priced from Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Nissan Magnite was first introduced in India in December 2020, and since then, it has been the bread and butter model for Nissan, helping the company sustain its presence in the Indian market. Now, in 2024, the Magnite is set to receive its first major update in the form of a facelift, with the launch date now being announced. The 2024 Nissan Magnite is scheduled to be launched on October 4.

To Receive Subtle Design Changes

The facelifted Magnite has already been spotted multiple times, and part of the updated fascia was also seen at the Bharat NCAP crash test facility, suggesting that it will get mild cosmetic revisions. The spied model featured a revised grille, a tweaked front bumper, and redesigned headlight housings.

However, the L-shaped daytime running lights seem to have been carried forward from the current model. The changes to the 2024 Magnite might also include new alloy wheels and redesigned LED tail lights.

Cabin Updates

Inside, the 2024 Magnite is expected to receive new trims and updated seat upholstery. The refreshed model could get new features like ventilated front seats and a single-pane sunroof. We expect it to come with features like a 9-inch touchscreen (offered on the Geza edition of the current-spec model), a 7-inch digital driver display, and the wireless phone charger.

Its safety suite is expected to include six airbags (as standard), while it will continue to get a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Likely To Get Same Engine Options

Nissan will likely retain the same engine options with the Magnite facelift. The options include:

Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm Up to 160 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, CVT

Expected Price & Rival

The 2024 Nissan Magnite is expected to be priced from Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom). For reference, the current-spec model is priced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.27 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It will continue to rival the Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV 3XO as well as the upcoming Skoda Kylaq. The Magnite is also a rival to the sub-4m crossovers: Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

