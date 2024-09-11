MG Windsor EV Launched, Prices Start From Rs 9.99 Lakh

Modified On Sep 11, 2024 03:17 PM By Shreyash for MG Windsor EV

The Windsor EV is the brand’s third all-electric offering in India after ZS EV and Comet EV

The MG Windsor EV is available in three broad variants: Excite, Exclusive, and Essence

In India, the Windsor EV is also available through Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) rental program, at Rs 3.5 per km.

Exterior highlights include connected LED lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels, and flush door handles.

The Windsor EV gets an all-black cabin theme along with wooden and bronze inserts.

Features on board the Windsor EV include 15.6-inch touchscreen, 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, and a panoramic glass roof.

Uses a 38 kWh battery pack and offers a claimed range of up to 331 km.

The Windsor EV is priced from Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).

After a series of online teasers, the MG Windsor EV has finally been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The Windsor EV is an electric crossover that sits just between the Comet EV and the ZS EV in MG’s Indian EV portfolio. Its bookings will start from October 3, while the deliveries are scheduled from October 12. MG is offering it in three variants: Excite, Exclusive, and Essence.

The Windsor EV is already available in the Indonesian market under the Wuling brand as the Cloud EV. Let’s see what this India-spec MG Windsor EV has to offer.

Battery Available As A Rental Service

With the launch of the Windsor EV, MG has also introduced a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) ownership rental program. Through this, this electric crossover will become more accessible and customers will only pay for its usage as the upfront cost eliminates here. The Windsor EV will be available at Rs 3.5 per km, which is 40 percent of the fuel costs of an ICE (internal combustion engine) powered vehicle.

Clean Design, Still Looks Modern…

The MG Windsor EV features a crossover body style and boasts a clean, minimalist design. Despite this, it maintains a modern look, thanks to the connected LED DRLs and LED tail lights at the front and rear. The headlights are positioned in the bumper, while the MG logo is placed just below the connected DRL strip in the centre.

Along the sides, the first thing you notice is its large 18-inch aerodynamically styled alloy wheels, while the charging flap is placed on the front left fender. What further gives it a modern appearance is its flush-type door handles.

The Windsor EV is available in four exterior colour options: Starburst Black, Pearl White, Clay Beige, and Turquoise Green

Also Check Out: BYD e6 Facelift To Be Known As The eMAX 7 in India

Cabin & Features

Inside, the MG Windsor EV features an all-black cabin theme, with the dashboard adorning a wooden trim while there are bronze accents all around the cabin. It comes with black leatherette seat upholstery, and the flat-bottom steering wheel is also wrapped in leatherette. Its rear seats offer up to a 135-degree reclining angle and come with a centre armrest.

MG has equipped its electric crossover with a 15.6-inch touchscreen, the biggest unit offered on any MG car in India till date. The Windsor EV also gets an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone charging, automatic AC, powered driver's seat, powered tailgate, and a panoramic glass roof which is exclusive to the India-spec model.

Passenger safety is taken care of by six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and electronic stability control (ESC).

Powertrain Details

MG offers the Windsor EV with a 38 kWh battery pack. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 38 kWh No. Of Electric Motor 1 Power 136 PS Torque 200 Nm MIDC-claimed Range 331 km

Charging Details

The charging options for the Windsor EV are as follows:

Charger Charging Time 3.3 kW AC charger 13.8 hours 7.4 kW AC fast charger 6.5 hours 50 kW DC Fast Charger 55 minutes

For the first time in the industry, the first set of customers will get a lifetime warranty on the Windsor EV’s battery pack. Also, customers can avail free charging for up to one year at all public chargers if charged via eHUB app by MG.

Rivals

The MG Windsor EV can be considered as an option to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV. Considering its price point, the Windsor EV also rivals the Tata Punch EV.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Windsor EV Automatic