The funds raised from the auction of the first customer unit of the Thar Roxx will be donated to any one of the four non-profit organisation based on the winner’s choice

The bidding process will take place between September 15 and September 16.

The first customer unit of the Thar Roxx will have VIN 0001 insignia on it.

It will also have a badge featuring Anand Mahindra’s signature.

The bidding will be done for the top-spec AX7L diesel automatic 4WD variant of the Thar Roxx.

In 2020, the 3-door version of the Thar was also auctioned for Rs 1.11 crore.

History is repeating itself, as the first customer unit of the Mahindra Thar Roxx, with VIN 0001, is set to be auctioned in the same fashion as was done for the 3-door model in 2020. Mahindra has started online registrations for this auction, and the funds raised will be donated to a non-profit organisation of the winner's choice. The bidding will begin on September 15, 2024 at 5PM online, and will end the next day at 7PM.

The winner can choose between these four non-profit organisations:

Naandi Foundation (Empowering Girls and Women),

BAIF Development Research Foundation (Watershed and Rural Livelihood Development),

Watershed Organization Trust (Integrated Water Resource Management and Agriculture), or

UNITED WAY MUMBAI (Promoting Road Safety).

In 2020, Mahindra auctioned the first customer unit of the 3-door Thar at a whopping Rs 1.11 crore. This amount was donated to support COVID relief organisations. The bid for the 3-door Thar was won by a resident of New Delhi, Akash Minda.

More About The VIN 0001 Thar Roxx

Mahindra will auction the top-spec AX7 L diesel automatic 4WD variant of the Thar Roxx, and the winner will have the option to choose from all seven colour options: Deep Forest, Everest White, Tango Red, Battleship Grey, Nebula Blue, Burnt Sienna, or Stealth Black. This first customer unit of the Thar Roxx not only has the ‘VIN 0001’ on it, but it also features a badge with Anand Mahindra’s signature on it.

This top-spec version of the bigger Thar is equipped with features like dual 10.25-inch screens (infotainment and digital driver’s display), auto AC, ventilated front seats, 6-way powered driver’s seat, and a panoramic sunroof. Its safety kit includes 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and a complete suite of level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

The model that is set to be auctioned, has the 2.2-litre diesel engine under its hood, and the detailed specifications are as follows:

Specification Mahindra Thar Roxx Engine 2.2-litre diesel Power 175 PS Torque 370 Nm Transmission 6-speed AT* Drive Type 4WD

*AT - Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

Price Range & Rivals

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced between Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 20.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan India). Note that Mahindra is yet to announce the prices for the 4WD variants of the Thar Roxx. It takes on the Force Gurkha 5-door and Maruti Jimny.

