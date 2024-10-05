Car News That Mattered This Week (Sept 30-Oct 4): 3 New Car Launches, Multiple New Variants Launches, Booking Details, And More

Published On Oct 05, 2024 08:01 AM By Yashika for Kia EV9

Apart from new launches, we also got an update on the delivery dates of two models along with a few special editions

The festive month of October is off to a good start with a lot of new things happening in the automobile industry. In the past week alone, three new cars have been launched, along with some special editions and important updates. Here, in our weekly wrap-up, you can take a look at what happened last week, starting with the new car launches.

Kia EV9 Launch

The boxy yet futuristic-looking Kia EV9 has touched the Indian shores, 1.5 years after its global debut. The flagship Kia EV is sold in India as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and is priced at Rs 1.3 crore (introductory, ex-showroom). It features a minilatic cabin design, modern features, and if you want to know how much range it offers, click here.

Kia Carnival Launch

The Kia Carnival nameplate has returned to the Indian market, over a year after the discontinuation of its second-generation model in mid-2023. The Carnival is now available in India in the facelifted fourth-generation version sold globally, featuring the same exterior design and interior layout. The 2024 Carnival is offered in a single, fully-loaded variant, and you can know more about it here.

Nissan Magnite Facelift Launch

Nissan Magnite facelift has finally been launched, and this update comes four years after the subcompact SUV arrived in India. The facelifted version features subtle but noticeable design changes over the outgoing version, and introduces some new features, while the engine options remain the same as the pre-facelift version. Check out its price and the changes here.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets A Darker Brown Cabin Theme

The recently launched Mahindra Thar Roxx is now available with a new “Mocha Brown” cabin theme, in addition to the dual-tone white and black shade it was launched with. However, there’s a catch! The new interior theme will only be available in 4WD variants and we’ve mentioned the possible reason for it here.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Bookings Open And Its Updates

After 1.5 months since the launch of the Mahindra Thar Roxx, the carmaker has officially opened the order books for the off-roader and its deliveries will start from Dussehra. Also, in just an hour after the commencement of the bookings, the automaker received a whopping amount of orders, and you can check out the actual number here.

MG Windsor EV Bookings Open And Updates

The recently launched MG Windsor EV can now be reserved as the automaker has started accepting its bookings, and you can find out the booking amount here. That said, it received over 15,000 bookings on the first day, the highest for any EV in India. The deliveries for the first cars introduced with the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) ownership rental program are set to begin in mid-October.

Citroen C3 Automatic Variants Launched

The Citroen C3 entered the Indian market in 2022, and the carmaker recently added an automatic gearbox option for the hatchback’s top-spec “Shine” variant. Additionally, the C3 has also received some upgraded equipment in its cabin, which you can check out here.

Citroen C3 Aircross Christened Aircross SUV

Citroen has renamed the C3 Aircross to ‘Aircross SUV’, and in addition to the new name, it now comes with updated features and another engine option, borrowed from the C3 hatchback.

Tata Punch Camo Edition Launched

Tata has launched the ‘Camo Edition’ of the Punch with cosmetic changes inside and out, and a few feature additions. The automaker offers a limited number of units of the same, and here is how it's priced.

Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun’s New Variants Launched

The Volkswagen Virtus has received two new variant lines with some cosmetic changes over the regular variants of the compact sedan. Alongside this launch, VW has given the Taigun GT Line some new features and introduced a new variant for both Virtus and Taigun.

Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition Launched

Joining the list of carmakers introducing limited editions, Jeep launched an ‘Anniversary Edition’ of the Compass to celebrate the carmaker’s 8-year anniversary in India. This newly introduced limited-run edition is positioned between the Longitude (O) and the Limited (O) variants and gets cosmetic enhancements inside out.

