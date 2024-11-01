Here Are All The Cars Launched In October 2024

Published On Nov 01, 2024 08:01 AM By CarDekho for Nissan Magnite

In October, we saw the launch of not just a couple of EVs but also two premium sedans from German carmakers, one of which is high on performance

The month of October may not have been as eventful as the rest of the year, but there were still notable introductions to the market, including the Kia EV9. With the festive celebrations in full swing, carmakers seized this opportunity to either launch updated versions of their existing models or introduce special edition variants. Here’s a detailed overview of all the cars that hit the Indian market in October 2024.

2024 Nissan Magnite Facelift

Nissan launched the facelifted Magnite, featuring styling tweaks at both the exterior and interior, and its prices start at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Design changes include a wider front grille, newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels, and revised LED tail lights.

While the dashboard layout remains similar to the pre-facelift model, it now boasts a new dual-tone colour scheme for a more premium touch. Apart from the addition of four-colour ambient lighting, 6 standard airbags, and an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, there are no significant new features. Engine options stay the same, including the 72 PS/96 Nm 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 100 PS/up to 160 Nm 1-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Both powertrain options are available with manual and automatic transmission choices.

Volkswagen Virtus GT Line And GT Plus Sport

VW added two new variants to the Virtus range, the GT Line and GT Plus Sport. Both variants feature cosmetic tweaks inside out, giving the Virtus a sportier appearance. These updates include a blacked-out treatment to the front grille, alloy wheels, and LED headlights and tail lights. The GT Plus Sport variant also boasts red-coloured ‘GT’ badges, red brake callipers, and a dual-tone roof.

Inside, both variants get an all-black cabin theme with aluminium pedals. The GT Line variant is offered with a 115 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, while the GT Plus Sport is available only with the 150 PS 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Prices for the GT Line variant start from Rs 14.08 lakh (ex-showroom), while the GT Plus Sport is priced from Rs 17.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Taigun GT Line

Volkswagen has also updated the Taigun GT Line variants with new features. It now includes amenities like a single-pane sunroof, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, push-button start/stop, as well as rain-sensing wipers and automatic headlights. The Taigun GT Line also features blacked-out elements with red inserts and is offered only with a 1-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Prices for the Taigun GT Line start from Rs 14.66 lakh (ex-showroom).

2024 Jeep Meridian

Jeep updated the Meridian with a new 5-seater Longitude variant, reducing its starting price tag to Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Meridian now also features advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for improved safety.

There are no changes made to the feature list, which includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, connected car tech, panoramic sunroof, powered front seats with ventilation, and a 9-speaker Alpine sound system. It is powered by the same 2-litre diesel engine that puts out 170 PS and 350 Nm.

BYD eMAX 7

BYD launched the eMAX 7 in India, which is essentially the facelifted e6 MPV. Along with the refreshed exterior design, the eMAX 7 is also offered with a three-row seating layout, which was not available earlier. It is offered in two variants, Premium and Superior, with prices starting from Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Key feature highlights include a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment screen, a fixed panoramic glass roof, and ventilated powered front-row seats. The eMAX 7 is available with two battery pack options: a 55.4 kWh unit and a 71.8 kWh unit, both available in 6-seater and 7-seater versions. The smaller battery pack delivers a claimed range of 420 km, while the larger one offers a range of up to 530 km on a single charge.

Kia Carnival

The Kia Carnival, which was discontinued in India in June 2023, made its comeback in the new-generation model. The 2024 Carnival is priced at Rs 63.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in a single fully loaded variant.

Unlike the second generation, the 2024 Carnival (fourth generation) is available only with a 7-seating layout. It is powered by a 193 PS 2.2-litre diesel engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The top-of-the-line Limousine Plus variant boasts features such as a dual single-pane sunroof, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, and two 12.3-inch displays, one for the infotainment system and another for the digital driver’s display. It also gets advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Kia EV9

In addition to the Carnival, Kia also launched the EV9 SUV in India. It is flagship all-electric SUV from Kia and comes with a price tag of Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom). It rivals premium electric SUVs like the BMW iX, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, and Audi Q8 e-tron.

Notable features in the EV9 include an 18-way power-adjustable driver's seat, heated and ventilated seats for first and second-row passengers, with massage function for second-row seats. It also boasts a 14-speaker Meridian sound system and roof-mounted AC vents for the third row. The EV9 is equipped with dual electric motors that generate 384 PS and 700 Nm, coupled to a 99.8 kWh battery pack that delivers an ARAI-claimed range of 561 km.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB

Moving on to more premium brands, Mercedes-Benz launched the 2024 E-Class in India at Rs 78.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered only in the long-wheelbase version and features several design upgrades over its predecessor. Inside, the 2024 E-Class receives a major update with the MBUX hyperscreen, incorporating a 12.3-inch digital driver's display, a 14.4-inch central touchscreen, and a 12.3-inch entertainment display for the front passenger.

The 2024 E-Class comes with three engine options: a 200 PS 2-litre diesel, a 197 PS 2-litre turbocharged petrol, and a 381 PS 3-litre six-cylinder petrol. The first two are equipped with mild-hybrid technology. It rivals the other German luxury sedans like the Audi A6 and the 2024 BMW 5-Series.

BMW M4 CS

BMW introduced the M4 CS in India with a price tag of Rs 1.89 crore (ex-showroom). It comes equipped with a 3-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder engine that generates 558 PS and 650 Nm of torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds. To boost its performance, it also features design upgrades, including a chassis that is 20 kg lighter than the standard M4, along with lightweight 19-inch front and 20-inch rear alloy wheels.

On the inside, the M4 CS is packed with tech, such as a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch driver's display, and a premium 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. The cabin also gets other exclusive equipment such as M Carbon bucket seats, and M-specific graphics on both the infotainment and digital driver's display.

