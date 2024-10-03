Volkswagen Virtus GT Line And GT Plus Sport Variants Launched, Both Taigun And Virtus Get New Variants As Well

Published On Oct 03, 2024 05:14 PM By Ansh for Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen has also introduced a new mid-spec Highline Plus variant for both Virtus and Taigun, and the Taigun GT Line has also been updated with more features

Prices of the Vitrus GT Line and GT Plus Sport variants range from Rs 14.08 lakh to Rs 19.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

GT Line variants are available with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine while the GT Plus Sport variants are powered by the 1.5-litre unit.

Highline Plus variants of both the Virtus and Taigun come with the smaller 1-litre turbo-petrol engine.

The Taigun GT Line variants now get more features like an 8-inch digital drivers display, single-pane sunroof, and push-button start stop.

Customers can now choose the regular variants of these two cars under the Chrome lineup, and the blacked-out variants from the Sports lineup.

The Volkswagen Virtus has just received two new variant lines: GT Line and GT Plus Sport, which come with cosmetic changes over the regular variants of the compact sedan, and are available with their respective powertrain options. Alongside this launch, VW has also introduced a new Highline Plus variant for both Virtus and Taigun, and the SUV’s GT Line variants have also received new features. Here is a breakdown of everything new, starting with the prices.

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Virtus GT Line 1-litre TSI MT Rs 14.08 lakh Virtus GT Line 1-litre TSI AT Rs 15.18 lakh Virtus GT Plus Sport 1.5-litre TSI MT Rs 17.85 lakh Virtus GT Plus Sport 1.5-litre TSI DCT Rs 19.40 lakh

Over the manual variant, the Virtus GT Line automatic asks for a premium of Rs 1.10 lakh, while the GT Plus Sport automatic comes at a premium of Rs 1.55 lakh.

VW has also launched new Highline Plus variants for both Taigun and Virtus, which gets the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and its prices are detailed below.

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Taigun Highline Plus MT Rs 14.27 lakh Taigun Highline Plus AT Rs 15.37 lakh Virtus Highline Plus MT Rs 13.88 lakh Virtus Highline Plus AT Rs 14.98 lakh

Virtus GT Line And GT Plus Sport

Both variants get a similar treatment on the outside. These new variants come with a blacked-out treatment, where the grille, bumpers, “Virtus” badges, and 16-inch alloy wheels are finished in black. The LED headlamps and tail lamps also get a blacked out treatment thanks to the smoked effect. Even the window beltline has been finished in black.The GT Plus Sport variant additionally gets red “GT” badges all around, a black rear spoiler, red brake callipers, a dual-tone roof, and an Aero kit for the bumpers, door cladding, and diffusers.

Inside, these variants get an all-black cabin theme and the red inserts of the dashboard have been replaced with glossy black ones. Both variants come with aluminium pedals, and elements like door handles, sunvisors, and grab handles are also finished in black.

The GT Line variants get black semi-leatherette seats while the GT Plus Sport variants come with black leatherette upholstery featuring contrasting red stitching. This variant also gets red inserts on the steering wheel.

In terms of features, the GT Line variants come with features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, cruise control, single-pane sunroof, and red ambient lighting. In terms of safety, it offers 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Over the GT Line, the GT Plus Sport variant offers ventilated front seats, and electrically adjustable front seats.

Specifications GT Line GT Plus Sport Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmissions 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

* DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

The GT Line variants are available only with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, while the GT Plus Sport variants are powered by the larger and more powerful unit. Both these variants are available with manual and automatic transmission options.

Taigun GT Line

The Taigun GT Line variants, which have been on sale for a while, have also been upgraded with new features. They now offer an 8-inch digital driver’s display, a single-pane sunroof, push-button start stop, aluminium pedals, rain-sensing wipers, and automatic headlamps over their existing feature list.

Just like the Virtus GT Line, the Taigun GT Line variants are available only with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, and get both manual and automatic options.

Virtus And Taigun Highline Plus Variants

Additionally, VW has introduced a new variant line for both the Vitrus and Taigun, which sits above the mid-spec Highline variant. This variant is available only with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, and gets both manual and automatic transmissions.

In terms of features, over the existing equipment like the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, and a rearview camera, the Highline Plus variants get an 8-inch digital driver’s display, auto-dimming IRVM, push-button start stop, single-pane sunroof, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and follow-me-home and lead-me-to-vehicle functionality for the lights.

New Variant Distribution

Both the Virtus and the Taigun are now available under the nomenclature of Chrome and Sport. For those who prefer the chrome elements on the exterior, they can choose the regular variants from the Chrome lineup. But those who want a black treatment inside and out, can opt for the Sport lineup, which includes the GT Line and GT Plus Sport variants.

Price & Rivals

The Volkswagen Virtus is priced from Rs 11.56 lakh to Rs 19.41 lakh, and it is a rival to the Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz, and Honda City. The Taigun’s prices range from Rs 11.70 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, and it is a rival to compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, and Skoda Kushaq.

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India

