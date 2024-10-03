Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition Launched In India, Priced At Rs 25.26 Lakh

Modified On Oct 03, 2024 04:12 PM By Dipan for Jeep Compass

This limited edition model slots in between the mid-spec Longitude (O) and Limited (O) variants of the Jeep Compass

The limited-run Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition’s design highlights include a red accent in the grille and a black and red hood decal.

Inside, it features a new dual-tone theme and red leatherette seat upholstery.

Other features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch driver’s display and a panoramic sunroof.

The safety net included 2 airbags, TPMS and a 360-degree camera.

It comes with a 2-litre diesel engine mated either with a manual or an automatic gearbox.

Jeep has priced this limited edition Compass at Rs 25.26 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

The Jeep Compass has received a new limited-run Anniversary Edition to commemorate the carmaker’s legacy in India. The Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition is based on the mid-spec Longitude (O) variant and is priced at Rs 25.26 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It slots in between the Longitude (O) and the Limited (O) variants. It gets some cosmetic enhancements inside and out, along with a couple of new features. Let us take a look at all that is new in the Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition.

Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition: What’s New?

The Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition features some design refreshments in comparison to the other variants. It gets a black and red hood decal with ‘Adventure Edition’ lettering on it. The front grille continues with the 7-slot design, but one slot features a red accent, while other slots are finished in chrome. The rest of the design elements are the same as seen on the donor Longitude (O) variant.

Inside, the Compass Anniversary Edition features a new dual-tone interior theme and a red leatherette seat upholstery. This edition also gets a dashcam and white ambient lighting. It has a front and rear centre armrest which are also finished in red.

Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition: An Overview

The Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition comes with LED headlights, 17-inch silver alloy wheels and LED tail lights. It also has front fog lamps with cornering function and rear fog lamps. The ORVMs are blacked out and feature the side turn signals.

In terms of features, it comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support and a 7-inch driver’s display. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, and dual-zone auto AC with rear vents. In terms of safety, it comes with dual airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and an electronic parking brake.

It is powered by a 2-litre diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm) paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic transmission. This variant is only available with a front-wheel-drive (FWD) setup.

Jeep Compass: Price and Rivals

Prices of the other variants of the Jeep Compass range from Rs 18.99 lakh to Rs 28.33 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals the Hyundai Tucson, Tata Harrier, Volkswagen Tiguan and Citroen C5 Aircross.

