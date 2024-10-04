Nissan Magnite Facelift Launched, Prices Start From Rs 5.99 Lakh

Modified On Oct 04, 2024 05:41 PM By Ansh for Nissan Magnite

The overall design of the Magnite hasn’t changed much, but it does come with a new cabin theme and more features

The Nissan Magnite has received its first major update since its launch in 2020.

It’s available in 6 broad variants: Visia, Visia+, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, and Tekna+.

Prices of the facelifted Nissan Magnite range from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India).

The exterior gets minimal design changes including a slightly redesigned fascia and new alloy wheels.

The cabin has a similar layout as before but it comes in a new black and orange theme.

Features include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, 6 airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

Comes with the same 1-litre petrol and 1-litre turbo-petrol engine as the pre-facelift version.

The Nissan Magnite facelift has been launched, with prices starting from Rs 5.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India), and it has received its mid-life update after almost four years of its arrival in the Indian market. The facelifted version gets subtle but noticeable design changes over the outgoing version, and it also comes with some new features. Bookings for the new Magnite are underway, here is everything you need to know about the Magnite facelift.

Price

Introductory, ex-showroom Price Variant 1-litre petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Manual AMT Manual CVT Visia Rs 5.99 lakh Rs 6.60 lakh NA NA Visia+ Rs 6.49 lakh NA NA NA Acenta Rs 7.14 lakh Rs 7.64 lakh NA Rs 9.79 lakh N-Connecta Rs 7.86 lakh Rs 8.36 lakh Rs 9.19 lakh Rs 10.34 lakh Tekna Rs 8.75 lakh Rs 9.25 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 11.14 lakh Tekna+ Rs 9.10 lakh Rs 9.60 lakh Rs 10.35 lakh Rs 11.50 lakh

For the AMT variants, you have to pay Rs 50,000 extra over the manual, and for the CVT ones, the price premium is Rs 1.15 lakh. The starting price of the new Magnite is the same as the outgoing version, but these are introductory prices, which are effective for the first 10,000 deliveries.

Minimal Design Changes

Compared to the pre-facelift version, the new Magnite does not look a lot different. At the front, it gets the same LED headlamps and boomerang-shaped DRLs like the outgoing version, and the grille also has a similar design but is now slightly bigger. However, the grille has different design elements, and while the C-shaped chrome accents are still the same, it now gets a gloss black surround.

The position of the fog lamps has also changed and are placed slightly towards the inside, and the front bumper has been redesigned which now comes with an aggressively design skid plate.

From the sides, the changes are not so noticeable. The silhouette remains the same and the only major change here are the newly designed 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

At the back, the boot lip and the bumpers are the same as the pre-facelift version, but the LED tail lamps have been tweaked a little and have different internal lighting elements.

Similar Cabin

Just like on the outside, the cabin also gets minimal changes. The dashboard has the same layout as before, but it now comes in a new black and orange theme. The AC vents, screen shape, and the steering wheel also remain the same. However, all the orange elemets on the dashboard and doors are finished in soft-touch leatherette padding.

The centre console has carried over the older design, which has AC controls on the top, a wireless phone charger in the middle, and storage area at the bottom. The seats also get a dual-tone black and orange finish, but the new one gets leatherette upholstery.

There are some other changes as well. The dashboard gets an ambient lighting strip, there are chrome elements around the gear knob, and chrome elements on the door pads.

Features & Safety

The facelifted Magnite comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, 4-colour ambient lighting, and a 7-inch digital driver’s display.

Also Read: Mahindra Listens To Feedback, Thar Roxx Now Available With A Darker Brown Cabin Theme

In terms of safety, it comes with 6 standard airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), auto-dimming IRVM, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera.

Same Powertrain

While there have been some changes in the design and features, the powertrain of the Magnite facelift remains the same as the pre-facelift version.

Engine 1-litre naturally-aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm Up to 160 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, CVT* Fuel Efficiency 19.4 kmpl (MT), 19.7 kmpl (AMT) 19.9 kmpl (MT), 17.9 kmpl (CVT)

* CVT - Continuously Variable Transmission

Rivals

The Nissan Magnite facelift goes up against other subcompact SUVs like the Renault Kiger, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV 3XO. It also takes on sub-4m crossovers like the Toyota Taisor and Maruti Fronx.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Magnite AMT